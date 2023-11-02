Netflix kicked off third-quarter earnings of 2023 ahead of its competitors, boasting strong income and subscriber growth. But there are significant questions about the worth of its vast content library and its role in driving growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Following the resolution of one part of Hollywood’s labor dispute, the film industry aims to resume production by the end of the year. Even if studios and actors settle soon, the disruption to original content will linger into 2024 due to the lengthy work stoppage. Along with spending cuts by companies, this has significantly reduced the number of new content releases in recent months.