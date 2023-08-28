Netflix Wants to Woo Sports Fans Without Paying for Rights – and It Seems to Be Working | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Big-league deals come with big bills, but documentaries can cheaply capture the buzz around star athlete

Christofer Hamilton
"Quarterback" star Patrick Mahomes has helped Netflix capitalize on sports without bidding for rights.
"Quarterback" star Patrick Mahomes has helped Netflix capitalize on sports without bidding for rights. (Photo: Getty Images)

Streamers have yet to figure out how to effectively tap into the massive sports audience. While some are bidding up the prices for the rights to live sports, like Apple for MLS and Amazon’s Prime Video for “Thursday Night Football,” to say nothing of the impending NBA rights negotiations, Netflix appears to be happy to focus on sports-adjacent content at the moment. 

“We really think that we can have a really strong offering for sports fans on Netflix without having to be part of the difficulty of the economic model of live sports licensing,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on the company’s most recent earnings call.