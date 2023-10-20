With the USA legal dramedy “Suits” shattering viewership records over the summer, Netflix said this week that it plans to lean even more aggressively into third-party licensing, a move that is giving the streamer a lead over rivals that will be hard to overcome.

Netflix’s ability to turn a middling or outright failed show — think “Lucifer” or “You” — into a streaming sensation demonstrates why it has created the hottest real estate in the industry.

In a streaming era where Netflix’s rivals have seen buzzy and acclaimed originals struggle to garner viewership, this could be a win-win situation, but no more so than for Netflix itself.