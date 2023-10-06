‘Suits’ Breaks Another Nielsen Record, Becoming No. 1 Most Streamed Title 12 Times

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

“Suits” has broken yet another record for Nielsen. Not only is it the twice-over most-streamed acquired program, the USA legal drama has now spent more time as No. 1 on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming programs list than any other title.

During the week of Sept. 4 to 10, “Suits” ranked No. 1 yet again on the market measurement firm’s top 10 list. The streaming programs list, which Nielsen first started reporting in 2020, tallies total minutes viewed across all streaming platforms. Between Netflix and Peacock, viewership for “Suits” hit the 2.359 billion minute mark.

The legal drama has now topped the top 10 streaming programs list for 12 weeks, the most of any title. The previous title to hold this record was Netflix’s “Ozark,” which occupied the No. 1 spot for 11 weeks. “You” and “Stranger Things” are also on the list, having occupied the top spot for eight weeks as are “The Office,” “Cobra Kai” and “Manifest,” which occupied the top spot for seven weeks each.

It should be noted that for most shows No. 1 weeks are not necessarily consecutive. However, in the case of “Suits,” the Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams drama has held onto its top spot for a staggering 12 weeks in a row.

As for the rest of the week’s list, Netflix continued to dominate. “Virgin River” took the No. 2 spot with 1.922 billion minutes viewed. This also marks the 15th time the series has made the top 10 streaming programs list. Netflix’s other buzzy original, “One Piece,” also saw substantial gains, securing 1.398 billion minutes viewed as well as the No. 3 spot.

Nielsen also shared some metrics about the two originals. Viewers 50 years or older accounted for 61% of the audience for “Virgin River” but only made up 23% of the audience for “One Piece.” Whereas the audience for “Virgin River” was predominantly white (79%), the audience for “One Piece” was more racially diverse with 12% of its viewership coming from Asian homes, 24% coming from Hispanic homes and 15% from African American homes.

Other titles to make the list were Disney+’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” (1.374 billion minutes viewed) and children’s cartoon “Bluey” (973 million minutes viewed); the CBS original “S.W.A.T.,” which is available to stream on Hulu, Paramount+ and Netflix (1.041 billion minutes viewed); and broadcast network staples “Grey’s Anatomy” (864 million minutes), “NCIS” (637 million minutes) and “The Big Bang Theory” (561 million minutes). Those final three were streamed on Netflix, Netflix and Paramount+ and Max, respectively.