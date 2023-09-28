“Suits” star Patrick J. Adams apologized Wednesday for incidentally crossing the SAG-AFTRA picket line and sharing photos of his time on the series earlier in the week.

The throwback behind-the-scenes shots of the now-deleted Instagram post were captioned, “I miss my friends. Each and every one of them,” and featured costars Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin and Gina Torres.

In his apology, Adams said that posting the images during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike was an “embarrassing oversight” and he appreciates those who “gently and swiftly course corrected me here.”

“The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down ‘Suits’ memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections,” Adams wrote in an Instagram story. “It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong”

Screenshot of Patrick J. Adams’ Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

The “Suits” star shared the images amid an uptick of fan interest in the long-running series since it began streaming on Netflix earlier this summer. After its run on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, the legal drama set a new weekly record as the most-viewed acquired streaming title during the last week of June. The legal drama series starring Adams and Gabriel Macht logged 3 billion minutes from June 26 to July 2, then shattered its own record, gathering 3.7 billion viewing minutes in a single week. Overall, it garnered over 12.8 billion minutes of viewing across Netflix and Peacock from June 19 to July 16.

Ironically, fair-pay residuals in the age of streaming is one of the main issues at hand — and one that Adams is certainly feeling the heat of following Netflix’s “Suits” success with limited residual pay to show for it — in the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike against the Hollywood studios, now nearing its 80th day.

Loree Seitz contributed to this report.