The millennial generation is now deep into its parenting stage. With some millennials already into their 40s and the term “geriatric millennial” getting thrown around, it seems that some members of the generation are embracing the “old” label.

That may explain how “Old Dads,” the Netflix comedy about aging fathers losing their edge, soared to the top of the streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 16 to 22. Older millennials, ages 35-44, drove that viewership, as that demographic over-indexed by 3%.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S.