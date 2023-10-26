Netflix’s ‘Old Dads’ Is a Hit With Older Millennials | Charts

The Bill Burr comedy tops this week’s streaming chart, while “The Voice” continues to dominate linear TV

Bobby Cannavale as Connor, Bokeem Woodbine as Mike, Bill Burr as Jack in Old Dads
The millennial generation is now deep into its parenting stage. With some millennials already into their 40s and the term “geriatric millennial” getting thrown around, it seems that some members of the generation are embracing the “old” label. 

That may explain how “Old Dads,” the Netflix comedy about aging fathers losing their edge, soared to the top of the streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 16 to 22. Older millennials, ages 35-44, drove that viewership, as that demographic over-indexed by 3%.

Graph depicting that Netflix's Old Dads is over-indexing with older millennials

