‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Hits No. 1 on Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Halloween

“Beckham” has officially been defeated — the Netflix miniseries, not the soccer star. “The Fall of the House of Usher” moved from second place to first on Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV list Tuesday.

This shift comes a week ahead of Halloween, fitting for the spooky miniseries based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe. The series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy secured 7.9 million views in its second week. With those numbers, it beat out last week’s reigning champion “Beckham,” which secured 6.9 million views.

Also on the English-language Top 10 list were the U.K. limited series “Bodies” in the No. 3 spot with 5.5 million views, the fantasy series “I Woke Up a Vampire” in the No. 4 spot with 3.4 million views and Season 4 of the comedy “Sex Education” in the No. 5 spot with 2.6 million views. Netflix staples “Love Is Blind,” “Big Mouth” and “One Piece” also made the list in sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.

However, the most impressive news of the week could be found on the non-English language TV list. With 47.1 million views to date in only seven weeks after its release, the German limited series “Dear Child” now ranks among the most popular non-English language TV shows on Netflix of all time. “Dear Child” is currently 10th on a list that includes “Squid Game,” Parts 3 through 5 of “Money Heist,” Part 1 and 2 of “Lupin” and “Who Killed Sara?”

Despite its high streaming numbers, “Dear Child” did not appear on this week’s Top 10 list for non-English television. Instead, the list was once again dominated by the French series “Lupin,” which took the No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5 spots for Season 3 (7.7 million views), Season 1 (3.2 million views) and Season 2 (3 million views), respectively. Season 1 of the telenovela “Pact of Silence” took the No. 2 spot with 5.7 million views. That was followed by the Korean action series “Strong Girl Nam-soon” in third place (3.6 million views) and the recently released Season 7 of “Elite” in sixth place (3 million views).

On the film side of the streaming giant, Bill Burr’s directorial debut “Old Dads,” starring Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine, took the top spot with 13.3 million views. That number makes it the most viewed title of the week.

It was then followed by “The Devil on Trial,” a documentary about the only demon possession to be taken to trial, in the No. 2 spot with 8 million views during its first week. Will Smith’s 2019 movie “Gemini Man” continued its five week-run on the list, earning the No. 3 spot as well as securing 7.3 million views. Likewise, the homicide whodunnit “Reptile” came in fourth place with 7 million views, and the Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen comedy “Long Shot” came in fifth place with 4.2 million views.

Last but never least was the non-English language films list. Fittingly for the season, the Swedish horror movie “The Conference” made its way to No. 1, securing 6.5 million views. The rest of the week’s list was marked by returning favorites, but there was one new addition. The Spanish dystopian survival thriller “Nowhere” came in No. 2 with 5 million views; the South Korean action thriller “Ballerina” came in No. 3 with 4.2 million views; and the Polish drama “Forgotten Love” came in at No. 5 with 3.6 million views. This week also marked the first week for the 2018 Norwegian disaster movie “The Quake,” which came in No. 4 with 4.7 million views.