The Casting Society of America has announced the television, theater, commercials, short film and short form series nominees for the 39th Artios Awards. The gala will take place on March 7, 2024, where the winners will be announced.

“Each year, the Artios Awards celebrates the work of the casting community to represent a diverse range of fascinating stories authentically, and this collection of nominees underscores that commitment. We look forward to gathering our community together to celebrate these achievements at our 39th Annual event next year,” CSA President Destiny Lilly said in a statement.

Netflix leads the television categories with eight nominations, down from 11 in 2022, when it tied with HBO/Max, which this year received five nominations — the same number as Apple TV+ and Prime Video. Netflix nominations included “Beef,” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “The Diplomat.”

As for feature film nominees, submissions will open Nov. 10, followed by an announcement of the nominees in February 2024.

The full list of TV, theater, commercials, short film and short form series nominees for the 39th Artios Awards is below.

Film, Non-theatrical Release

“13: The Musical”: Kristian Charbonier, Bernard Telsey, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)

“Boston Strangler”: Avy Kaufman, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

“Fire Island”: Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)

“Hocus Pocus 2”: Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Amanda Mackey, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Erica Berger (Associate Casting Director)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”: Wendy O’Brien, Laura Aughton (Associate Casting Director)

L imited Series

“Beef: Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, Danny Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

“Black Bird”: Alexa L. Fogel, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”: Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Rachel Imbriglio (Associate Casting Director)

“Daisy Jones & The Six”: Justine Arteta, Kim Davis-Wagner, Makis Gazis (Location Casting), Jane Flowers (Associate Casting Director)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”: Jodi Angstriech, Laura Rosenthal, Tracy Kaczorowski (Associate Casting Director)

Television Pilot and First Season: Comedy

“A League of Their Own”: Felicia Fasano, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director), Missy Finnell (Location Casting Director)

“The Bear”: Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting)

“Jury Duty”: Susie Farris, Walter Ware (Associate Casting Director)

“Poker Face”: Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Christine Kromer (Location Casting), Angelique Midthunder (Location Casting), Derek Hersey (Associate Casting Director)

“Shrinking”: Debby Romano, Brett Benner, Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)

Television Pilot and First Season: Drama

“Bad Sisters”: Nina Gold

“The Diplomat”: Julie Schubert, Lucinda Syson, Natasha Vincent

“The Last of Us”: Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)

“The Old Man”: Denise Chamian, Jordana Sapiurka

“The Summer I Turned Pretty”: David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting)

Television Series: Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”: Wendy O’Brien

“Barry”: Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

“Only Murders in the Building”: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly

“Reservation Dogs”: Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)

“Ted Lasso”: Theo Park

Television Series: Drama

“Better Call Saul”: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

“The Boys”: Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate Casting Director)

“Succession”: Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

“Yellowjackets”: Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director), Rebecca Davidson (Associate Casting Director)

Live Television Performance: Variety or Sketch – Comedy, Drama or Musical

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”: Erica A. Hart

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”: Bernard Telsey, Ryan Bernard Tymesky, Brian Sutow (Associate Casting Director)

“I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson”: Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)

“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Ally Bader (Associate Casting Director)

“Would It Kill You to Laugh?”: Melissa DeLizia

Reality Series: Structured and Unstructured

“The Great Christmas Light Fight”: Kristen Moss

“My Dream Quinceanera”: Candra Nazzaro

“Queer Eye”: Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan, Lauren Levine (Casting Producer)

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”: Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais

“Shark Tank”: Mindy Zemrak

Reality Series: Competition

“The Circle”: Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins (Casting Producer)

“Making the Cut”: Alissa Haight Carlton, Asjai Lou

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

“Top Chef”: Ron Mare

“The Traitors”: Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins (Casting Producer)

Animated Series

“American Dad”: Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

“Big Mouth”: Julie Ashton

“Bob’s Burgers”: Julie Ashton

“Family Guy”: Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

“Velma”: Sarah Noonan, Agnes Kim

Children and Family Pilot and Series: Live Action

“American Born Chinese”: Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)

“Best Foot Forward”: Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate Casting Director)

“Bunk’d”: Howard Meltzer, Timothy Pratt (Associate Casting Director), Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”: Leslie Woo, Rachel Whitley (Location Casting), Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director), Bret Anbe (Associate Casting Director)

“High School Musical the Musical”: Julie Ashton

Short Film

“Motherland”: Matthew Glasner

“Newbie”: Shakyra Dowling

“S.P.I.C.”: Josy Rodriguez

“Us”: Lisa Zambetti

“We Were Meant To”: Hannah Cooper

Short From Series

“Cars on the Road”: Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

“Die Hart 2: Die Harter”: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Tara Feldstein (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Jane Flowers (Associate Casting Director)

“Juniors”: Beth Levy Nelson

“Level Up”: Danya Solomon

“Scream Park”: Nickole Doro

“We’re Doing Good”: Alexa Pereira

Commercials

“Delta Kaleidoscope”: Liz Lewis, Aika Greenidge (Associate Casting Director)

“The Glenlivet Father’s Day | What Does It Mean to Be a Dad Today?”: Caitlin D. Jones

“Nurofen ‘See My Pain’”: Tree Petts

“Onstar – Scary Better”: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Caitlin D. Jones (Associate Casting Director)

“Spark – Autism Awareness”: Ken Lazer

“Talk That Talk ‘Family’ Prostate Cancer”: Ken Lazer

New York Broadway Theater: Comedy or Drama

“A Doll’s House”: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

“Death of a Salesman”: Erica A. Hart, Daniel Swee

“Good Night, Oscar”: Stephen Kopel

“Leopoldstadt”: Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher

“Top Dog/Underdog”: Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

New York Broadway Theater: Musical

“& Juliet”: Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Sujotta Pace (Associate Casting Director)

“Into the Woods”: Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey

“Kimberly Akimbo”: Craig Burns, Ally Kiley (Associate Casting Director)

“Parade”: Craig Burns, Ally Kiley (Associate Casting Director)

“Shucked”: Stephen Kopel

“Some Like It Hot”: Bethany Knox

New York Theater: Comedy or Drama

“A Bright New Boise”: David Caparelliotis

“Becky Nurse of Salem”: Daniel Swee

“Downstate”: Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz

“The Seagull/Woodstock NY”: Judy Henderson

“Soft”: Destiny Lilly

New York Theater: Musical

“A Man of No Importance”: Craig Burns

“Kinky Boots”: Geoff Josselson

“Merrily We Roll Along”: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger

“Titanique”: Rachel Hoffman, Henry Russell Bergstein, Andrew Fem

“White Girl in Danger”: Henry Russell Bergstein, Destiny Lilly

Los Angeles Theater

“2:22 – A Ghost Story”: David Caparelliotis

“A Transparent Musical”: Patrick Goodwin, Charlie Hano, Michael Donovan (Location Casting), Richie Ferris (Location Casting)

“Kinky Boots”: Ryan Bernard Tymensky

“The Inheritance: Part 1 and Part 2”: Phyllis Schuringa

“The Secret Garden”: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

Special Theatrical Performance

“The Color Purple”: Charlie Hano

“Fiddler on the Roof”: Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)

“Guys and Dolls”: Geoff Josselson, Katja Zarolinski

“Legally Blonde”: Rachel Hoffman

“Spamalot”: Geoff Josselson, Katja Zarolinski

“Sweeney Todd”: Patrick Goodwin

Regional Theater

“42nd Street”: Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson

“A Chorus Line”: Stephanie Klapper

“Angels in America, Part One: The Millennium Approaches: Geoff Josselson, Katja Zarolinski

“The Cherry Orchard”: Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

“Clyde’s”: Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

“What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank: David Caparelliotis

Theater Tours

“Beetlejuice”: Rachel Hoffman

“Into the Woods”: Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson

“Jagged Little Pill”: Jillian Cimini, Sujotta Pace (Associate Casting Director)

“Six (Boleyn Tour)”: Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”: Patrick Goodwin