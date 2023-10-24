‘Past Lives,’ ‘All of Us Strangers’ Lead Gotham Award Nominations

Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Ira Sachs’ “Passages,” Tina Satter’s “Reality,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up” and A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One” have been nominated as best feature of 2023 for the 33rd annual Gotham Awards, which announced its nominations on Tuesday morning in New York City.

In a year in which the Gothams eliminated its longstanding budget cap and allowed films of any budget to enter the race, its nominating committees went small with a thoroughly indie lineup of nominees. Still, bigger films slipped into the Outstanding Supporting Performance category with nominations for Ryan Gosling in “Barbie” and Penelope Cruz in “Ferrari.”

In the Best International Feature category, the nominees are “All of Us Strangers,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Poor Things,” “Totem” and “The Zone of Interest.” The nominated documentaries are “20 Days in Mariupol,” “Against the Tide,” “Apolonia, Apolonia,” “Four Daughters” and “Our Body.”

“Past Lives” was nominated in the Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Outstanding Lead Performance category (for Greta Lee). Meanwhile, “A Thousand and One” was nominated for feature, breakthrough director and lead performance by Teyana Taylor and “The Zone of Interest” drew nods for international feature, screenplay and supporting performance by Sandra Huller.

British director Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers” had the most individual nominations, with four. That includes international feature, screenplay, lead performance (Andrew Scott) and supporting performance (Claire Foy).

The gender-neutral acting categories included Anjanue Ellis-Taylor (“Origin”), Lily Gladstone (“The Unknown Country,” not “Killers of the Flower Moon”), Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”), Michelle Williams (“Showing Up”) and Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) in the lead category. In supporting, Juliette Binoche (“The Taste of Things”), Jamie Foxx (“They Cloned Tyrone”), Rachel McAdams (“Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.”) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) received nods.

In the Gothams’ three television categories, “Beef” led all programs with nominations for Breakthrough Series — Under 40 Minutes and for actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Other programs with multiple nominations were “The Last of Us,” “I’m a Virgo,” “Swarm,” “Interview With the Vampire,” “Dead Ringers,” “The English” and “A Small Light.”

In the past, the Gotham Awards were restricted to films with a budget of less than $35 million. The budget cap was removed earlier this year in an attempt to broaden the field of eligible films. Despite this, some big-budget films — including Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple” and Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” — opted not to submit for Gothams consideration.

Additional requirements for eligibility in Best Feature include that the submission be “filmmaking with a point of view … where the vision of an individual director, producer, writer or writer/director is abundantly evident”; that it be directed, produced and/or written by U.S. citizens or permanent residents; and that it be distributed theatrically, either in an exclusively theatrical release or day-and-date with digital platforms.

The awards are given out by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, which salutes and supports independent film and media creators.

In the 19 years the Gotham Awards have given out a Best Feature award, 25 Gotham nominees have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Picture. The Gotham winner has won the Oscar only six times, most recently with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in 2022 and Nomadland” in 2020.

Other big winners have included “The Lost Daughter,” “Marriage Story,” “The Rider,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Winter’s Bone.”

The Gotham nominations were chosen by a number of different committees made up of critics, journalists, curators and festival programmers.

The Gotham Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, Nov. 27 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

With actors potentially unable to attend and accept awards because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the ceremony’s usual Performer Tributes have been renamed and will be given to performers who also directed their films. Bradley Cooper has been named recipient of the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute for “Maestro” and Ben Affleck will receive the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute for “Air.” Director George C. Wolfe is set to receive the Icon & Creator Tribute for “Rustin.”

The full nominations:

Best Feature

Passages

Ira Sachs, director; Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt, producers (MUBI)

Past Lives

Celine Song, director; David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, producers (A24)

Reality

Tina Satter, director; Brad Becker-Parton, Riva Marker, Greg Nobile, Noah Stahl, producers (HBO Films)

Showing Up

Kelly Reichardt, director; Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, producers (A24)

A Thousand and One

A.V. Rockwell, director; Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Bred Weston, producers (Focus Features)

Best International Feature

All of Us Strangers

Andrew Haigh, director; Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Sarah Harvey, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet, director; Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, producers (NEON)

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos, director; Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Tótem

Lila Avilés, director; Lila Avilés, Tatiana Graullera, Louise Riousse, producers (Sideshow/Janus Films)

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer, director; Ewa Puszczynska, James Wilson, producers (A24)

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Mstyslav Chernov, director; Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, Derl McCrudden, Michelle Mizner, producers (PBS Distribution)

Against the Tide

Sarvnik Kaur, director; Koval Bhatia, Sarvnik Kaur, producers (Snooker Club Films, A Little Anarky Films)

Apolonia, Apolonia

Lea Glob, director; Sidsel Lønvig Siersted, producer (Danish Documentary Production)

Four Daughters

Kaouther Ben Hania, director; Nadim Cheikhrouha, producer (Kino Lorber)

Our Body

Claire Simon, director; Kristina Larsen, producer (Cinema Guild)

Breakthrough Director Award, Presented by Cadillac

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (A24)

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)

Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera (XYZ Films)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Best Screenplay

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh (Searchlight Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (NEON)

May December, Samy Burch (Netflix)

R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu (IFC Films)

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer (A24)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin (NEON)

Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country (Music Box Films)

Greta Lee, Past Lives (A24)

Franz Rogowski, Passages (MUBI)

Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil (Cineverse)

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla (A24)

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Michelle Williams, Showing Up (A24)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things (IFC Films)

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari (NEON)

Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Films)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry (IFC Films)

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest (A24)

Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Charles Melton, May December (Netflix)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes

Beef, Lee Sung Jin, creator; Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Jake Schreier, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, executive producers (Netflix)

High School, Clea DuVall, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, creators; Clea Duvall, Dede Gardner, Laura Kittrell, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, Carina Sposato, executive producers (Amazon Freevee)

I’m A Virgo, Boots Riley, creator; Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski, Jharrel Jerome, Boots Riley, Rebecca Rivo, Lindsey Springer, executive producers (Prime Video)

Rain Dogs, Cash Carraway, creator; Cash Carraway, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Swarm, Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, creators; Ibra Ake, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Janine Nabers Jamal Olor, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer, Fam Udeorji, executive producers (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Rolin Jones, creator; Mark Johnson, Rolin Jones, Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, Alan Taylor, executive producers (AMC)

Dead Ringers

Alice Birch, creator; Alice Birch, Anne Carey, Sean Durkin, Megan Ellison, Erica Kay, Ali Krug, Sue Naegle, Stacy O’Neil, David Robinson, James G. Robinson, Polly Stokes, Barbara Wall, Rachel Weisz, executive directors (Prime Video)

The English

Hugo Blick, creator; Hugo Blick, Emily Blunt, Greg Brenman, executive producers (Prime Video)

The Last of Us

Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, creators; Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin, Rose Lam, Asad Qizilbash, Carolyn Strauss, Carter Swan, Evan Wells, executive producers; (HBO | Max)

A Small Light

Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, creator; Susanna Fogel, William Harper, Avi Nir, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Lisa Roos, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, executive producers (National Geographic)

Telemarketers

Adam Bhala Lough, Sam Lipman-Stern, directors; Nancy Abraham, Dani Bernfeld, David Gordon Green, Lisa Heller, Jody Hill, Brandon James, Sam Lipman-Stern, Adam Bhala Lough, Danny McBride, Tina Nguyen, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Greg Stewart, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire (AMC)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Amazon Studios)

Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Chaske Spencer, The English (Prime Video)

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers ((Prime Video)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)