Gotham Awards to Present Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ With the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute

“Maestro,” the upcoming Netflix film by Bradley Cooper, will receive the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony. The ceremony takes place on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 24th.

The Icon & Creator Tribute was created for this year’s Gotham Awards “in order to recognize cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing that icon’s story to life,” according to the official statement. In this case the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute will honor Leonard Bernstein, a legendary composer who Cooper’s film centers around. The Tribute will honor both Bernstein and Cooper, who co-wrote, directed and produced the new movie, in addition to starring as Bernstein, who the official release describes as an “acclaimed musician, conductor, composer, teacher and author.” He was!

“With ‘Maestro,’ Bradley Cooper and the film’s entire creative team have vividly brought to life the story of an almost mythical figure in popular culture,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in the official statement. “Cooper has crafted a powerful story that highlights the ecstatic highs and anguished lows that come with a life pursuing love, family, and art. It is our privilege to honor Bernstein, Cooper, and this spectacular film.”

“Maestro,” which chronicles the life of Bernstein and his relationship with wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Cary Mulligan), premiered at Venice and was warmly embraced. Our own review said “Maestro” “bolsters the writer/director/producer/star’s MO as a contemporary jack-of-all-trades with an Old Hollywood soul.” “Cooper knows that the smallest of gestures elicits the most thunderous response,” our review continued.

“Maestro” was written by Cooper and Josh Singer with Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Martin Scorsese serving as producers.

Netflix will release “Maestro” in select U.S. theaters on November 22, 2023 and globally on Netflix on December 20, 2023.