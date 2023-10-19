‘The 1619 Project,’ ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors’ Broadcast Nominations

Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” and Showtime’s “Nothing Lasts Forever” lead all broadcast documentaries in nominations for the 17th annual Cinema Eye Honors, which were announced on Thursday during the Cinema Eye Fall Lunch at Redbird in downtown Los Angeles.

Each of the programs received three nominations in the five broadcast categories, with “The 1619 Project” nominated in the Anthology Series, cinematography and editing categories and “Nothing Lasts Forever” singled out in Broadcast film, cinematography and editing categories.

Other programs with multiple nominations include the broadcast movie “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” the nonfiction series “Dear Mama” and “Paul T. Goldman” and the anthology series “Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin” and “Our Planet II.”

Hulu led all networks and platforms with eight nominations, followed by Netflix with five and Showtime with four.

Cinema Eye Honors, a New York-based organization devoted to honoring all facets of nonfiction filmmaking, also announced a long list of 20 films for its Audience Choice Award category. The 20 films will be narrowed down to a final 10 through an audience vote, and then a winner will be chosen in a second round of voting.

Films on the long list include Matthew Heineman’s “American Symphony,” Steve James’ “The Compassionate Spy,” Maite Alberdi’s “The Eternal Memory,” Lisa Cortes’ “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” D. Smith’s “Kokomo City,” Errol Morris’ “The Pigeon Tunnel,” Roger Ross Williams’ “Stamped From the Beginning” and Davis Guggenheim’s “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

Finally, Cinema Eye announced 15 honorees on its Unforgettables list, a roster of notable documentary subjects. They include Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad from “American Symphony,” Bobi Wine from “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Shere Hite from “The Disappearance of Shere Hite,” Nikki Giovanni from “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project,” Joan Baez from “Joan Baez: I Am a Noise” and Michael J. Fox from “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

Nominees in the Cinema Eye Honors film categories will be announced on Nov. 9. The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony at the New York Academy of Medicine in East Harlem, New York, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

The full list of nominees:

Broadcast Film Nominees

“Being Mary Tyler Moore,” directed by James Adolphus, HBO Max

“Judy Blume Forever,” directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, Prime Video

“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” directed by Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir, Peacock

“Nothing Lasts Forever,” directed by Jason Kohn, Showtime

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” directed by Lana Wilson, Hulu

“The Stroll,” directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, HBO Max

Nonfiction Series Nominees

“Couples Therapy” Season 3, directed by Joshua Altman and Bennett Elliott, Showtime

“Dear Mama,” directed by Allen Hughes, FX

“Paul T. Goldman,” directed by Jason Woliner, Peacock

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?,” directed by Andrew Renzi, Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,” directed by Zach Heinzerling, Hulu

Anthology Series Nominees

“The 1619 Project”

Executive Producers: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Roger Ross Williams, Shoshana Guy, Caitlin Roper, Kathleen Lingo, Helen Verno and Oprah Winfrey, Hulu

“Chef’s Table: Pizza”

Executive Producers: Andrew Fried, David Gelb and Brian McGinn, Netflix

“Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin”

Executive Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Pagan Harleman and Anna Barnes, National Geographic

“Leguizamo Does America”

Executive Producers: Carolina Saavedra, John Leguizamo, Ben DeJesus, Elizabeth Fischer, Andy Berg, Rashida Jones and Amanda Spain, MSNBC

“Our Planet II”

Executive Producers: Alastair Fothergirll and Keith Scholey, Netflix

“Untold”

Executive Producers: Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ryan Duffy, Miguel Tamayo, Jaymee Messler and Chrissy Teigen, Netflix

Broadcast Editing Nominees

“The 1619 Project”

Editors: Ephraim Kirkwood, Adriana Pacheco, Stefanie Maridueña and Ed Barteski, Hulu

“Dear Mama”

Editor: Lasse Järvi, FX

“Paul T. Goldman”

Editors: Mike Giambra, Hank Friedmann, Jody McVeigh-Schultz and Danny Scharar, Peacock

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”

Editors: Sara Newens, Anne Yao and David Teague, Hulu

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

Editors: Paul Marchand and Jack Price, Showtime

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

“The 1619 Project”

Cinematographer: Jerry Henry, Hulu

“The Cave of Adullam”

Cinematographers: Greg Harriot and Mike Doyle, ESPN

“Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin”

Cinematographers: Ross McDonnell, Alfredo de Juan, Cam Riley, Nick Kraus, Bryan Smith, David Pearson and Pablo Durana, National Geographic

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

Cinematographer: Heloisa Passos, Showtime

“Our Planet II”

Nominees to be determined, Netflix

“Restaurants at the End of the World”

Cinematographer: Petr Cikhart, National Geographic

Audience Choice Award Long List

“American Symphony,” directed by Matthew Heineman

“Beyond Utopia,” directed by Madeleine Gavin

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” directed by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo

“The Compassionate Spy,” directed by Steve James

“Confessions of a Good Samaritan,” directed by Penny Lane

“The Deepest Breath,” directed by Laura McGann

“The Eternal Memory,” directed by Maite Alberdi

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project,” directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson

“Little Richard: I Am Everything,” directed by Lisa Cortés

“Invisible Beauty,” directed by Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng

“Joan Baez: I Am a Noise,” directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle

“Kokomo City,” directed by D. Smith

“The Mission,” directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

“The Pigeon Tunnel,” directed by Errol Morris

“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,” directed by Anna Hints

“Stamped From the Beginning,” directed by Roger Ross Williams

“Stephen Curry: Underrated,” directed by Peter Nicks

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” directed by Davis Guggenheim

“32 Sounds,” directed by Sam Green

“20 Days in Mariupol,” directed by Mstyslav Chernov

The Unforgettables Honorees

“American Symphony,” Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad

“Apolonia, Apolonia,” Apolonia Sokol

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Bobi Wine

“Confessions of a Good Samaritan,” Penny Lane

“The Disappearance of Shere Hite,” Shere Hite

“The Eternal Memory,” Augusto Góngora & Paulina Urrutia

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project,” Nikki Giovanni

“Invisible Beauty,” Bethann Hardison

“Joan Baez: I Am a Noise,” Joan Baez

“Kokomo City,” Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver

“The Pigeon Tunnel,” David Cornwell aka John le Carré

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” Michael J. Fox

“A Still Small Voice,” Margaret “Mati” Engel,

“Twice Colonized,” Aaju Peter

“While We Watched,” Ravish Kumar

Shorts List Semifinalists

“Away,” directed by Ruslan Fedotow

“Between Earth and Sky,” directed by Andrew Nadkami

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games,” directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson

“Deciding Vote,” directed by Jeremy Workman and Rob Lyons

“Into the Blue,” directed by Omer Sami

“The Last Repair Shop,” directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Margie Soudek’s Salt and Pepper Shakers,” directed by Meredith Moore

“Neighbour Abdi,” directed by Douwe Dijkstra

“Oasis,” directed by Justine Martin

“Will You Look at Me,” directed by Shuli Huang