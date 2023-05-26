This story about Nikole Hannah-Jones and “The 1619 Project” first appeared in The Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.

In 2019, The New York Times debuted “The 1619 Project,” a series of articles that, on the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in colonial America, grappled with the consequences of slavery in the history of the U.S. The project was developed by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her efforts. Now she has executive-produced a Hulu documentary of the same name, with six episodes that focus on a separate aspect of what it means to be Black in America: “Democracy,” “Race,” “Fear,” “Justice,” “Music” and “Capitalism.”

Can you talk about the process of adapting this enormous project for television?

It was a completely nerve-racking process because while the original project was ambitious, I know print. I’ve spent my entire career in print. So I know what works. I know how to do it. And in deciding to adapt it, I had to give up so much control because I don’t know how to do storytelling in this medium. I don’t even know how one produces a documentary.

I’ll be honest, I was afraid of, once you sell to a network, will they want to water it down? Will you be able to keep the unflinching nature of the project that made it what it is? In this medium, you have a whole bunch of other people who are reporting for you, which I’m not used to.

I think the biggest thing for me was trying to identify a team that I could trust because I’m [usually] very controlling of the work, and I couldn’t be. I don’t know how. So I met [Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker] Roger Ross Williams — and all of this is, of course, happening in the pandemic, so everything is happening with Zoom and it’s hard to really get a feel for people that you’re going to enter into this marriage with. I think the one thing I’ve benefited from is, I’ve been an investigative reporter for a long time. So I am a pretty good judge of people. And I have an immaculate bullshit detector. So I met Roger Ross Williams and [saw] his passion for the product. I already knew his work. I knew he’s an amazing director and producer. And so I trusted that.

Did you have to change to facilitate that switch in mediums?

It was certainly an adjustment for me. I’m not an on-air personality. I never wanted to be an anchor. I was like, I’m not changing how I talk, I’m having my notebook — like, I’m me. I don’t know if it’s gonna work on camera or not, but this is all I know how to do, which was difficult.