‘Beckham’ Holds Onto Top Netflix Spot, Edges Out ‘Fall of the House of Usher’

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

David Beckham docuseries “Beckham” held onto the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched TV shows list, beating the debut viewership for Mike Flanagan’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” by over 5 million viewers.

As the sports series maintained its lead on the English TV list for the second week in a row as it logged an additional 11.6 million views this week, the horror drama miniseries took the No. 2 spot on the list as it tallied 6 million views since its Oct. 12 release.

Next up was the fourth and final season of “Sex Education,” which took the No. 3 spot on the list with 4 million views, while docuseries “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” came fourth on the list with 3.1 million views and “Love Is Blind” Season 5 took the No. 5 spot with 2.6 million views. Fan favorites “One Piece” and “Virgin River” Season 5 stayed on the list in the No. 6 and No. 8 spots, respectively.

On the film front, thriller “Reptile,” which stars Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone, held down the No. 1 spot on the English films list for the third week in a row as it logged another 14.2 million views this week. Phoebe Dyvenor-led “Fair Play” came just behind “Reptile” to lock down the second spot on the list with 14 million views.

Will Smith-led “Gemini Man” took the third spot on the list with 5.3 million viewers, while Tom Cruise-led “American Made” secured the No. 4 spot on the list with 4.9 million views and 2000s classic “Mean Girls” grabbed fifth place with 3.9 million views.

Following the Oct. 5 release of its third installment, “Lupin” dominated the Non-English TV list, with Part 3 holding onto the top spot on the list for the second consecutive week with 14.1 million views this week. The release also boosted its previous seasons, with Part 1 securing the No. 2 spot on the list with 4.7 million views while Part 2 came in fourth place on the list with 4.3 million views. Korean comedy “Strong Girl Nam-soon” broke up the “Lupin” domination as it took third place on the list with 4.4 million views.

Elsewhere, Korean action thriller “Ballerina” became the most-watched title of the week and took the top spot on the Non-English films as it logged 14.7 million views this week. Spanish thriller “Nowhere” came in second place in terms of this week’s viewership with 13.2 million views, while Swedish horror movie “The Conference” came next in third place with 7.6 million views.

Nigerian drama “Ìjọ̀gbọ̀n” and Filipino movie “Keys to the Heart” debuted in the eighth and tenth spots on the Non-English films list with 2.2 million views and 1.6 million views, respectively.