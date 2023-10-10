‘Beckham’ Scores No. 1 Debut in Netflix Top 10 After Clip Goes Viral

“Beckham” is leading Netflix’s Top 10 English language TV list after a clip from the docuseries went viral over the weekend.

The aforementioned clip shows David Beckham questioning his wife, Victoria Beckham, over her claims she grew up working class. Not only has the clip made a sizable impression on social media, but it seems as though the show it’s from has been popular as well. The docuseries topped Netflix’s English language list with 12.4 million views during its first week.

The four-episode limited series was then followed by Season 4 of “Sex Education,” which accounted for 6.6 million views, and Season 5 of “Love Is Blind,” which brought in 3.7 million views. “One Piece” also appeared on the list for its sixth week in a row, nabbing the fourth spot as well as 2.5 million views.

That was then followed by Season 1 of the UFO docuseries “Encounters” (2 million views), Season 5 of “Virgin River” (2 million views), Season 1 of the animated series “Castlevania: Nocturne” (1.8 million views) and Season 2 of the true crime docuseries “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” (1.8 million views). “The Great British Baking Show” and “Who Killed Jill Dando?” rounded out the list with 1.6 million views each.

As for the English language film list, Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone’s “Reptile” topped the charts for a second week in a row with 19.9 million views. It was then followed by Phoebe Dyvenor and Alden Ehrenreich’s “Fair Play,” which had 12.6 million views; the Australian rom-com “Love Is in the Air,” which accounted for 7.2 million views; and Cuba Gooding Jr.’s 2013 movie “Life of a King,” which took home the No. 4 as well as 6.3 million views.

Other notable titles on the English language film list were Mark Wahlberg’s 2021 action and sci-fi movie “Infinite,” which accounted for 4.9 million views, and Tina Fey’s 2004 hit “Mean Girls,” which accounted for 4.5 million views. The Netflix original “Spy Kids: Armageddon” also appeared on the list for its third week in a row (4.3 million views).

The non-English language TV list saw a significant bump all thanks to the return of “Lupin.” All seasons of the French spy thriller made the list with Part 3 bringing in 11.6 million views as well as the top spot on the list. Part 1 came in second place with 3.5 million views, and Part 2 appeared in the No. 4 spot with 2.7 million.

Though “Lupin” dominated the list, it was the German thriller “Dear Child” that took the No. 3 spot with 3 million views, marking its fifth week on the list. The fifth and sixth spots were then occupied by the Korean comedy “Strong Girl Nam-soon” (1.6 million views) and the Korean reality competition series “The Devil’s Plan” (1.5 million views).

Last but certainly not least, the dystopian survival thriller from Spain “Nowhere” topped the non-English language list for the second week in a row with 29.9 million views. Overall, it ranked as the most-watched title of the week. The Polish romantic drama “Forgotten Love” then came in second place (10.5 million views) followed by the Korean action thriller “Ballerina” in third place (10.1 million views), the Brazilian action-adventure “Overhaul” in fourth place (5 million views) and the Indian thriller “Khufiya” in fifth place with 5 million views.