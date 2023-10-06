Netflix’s ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ to End With Season 3

The third season of Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla” will be its last.

The show, which is set 100 years after Michael Hirst’s original “Vikings” series, stars Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson and Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir. New characters in Season 3 will include George Maniakes (Florian Munteanu), a fearless Byzantine general who answers only to the Emir, and Erik the Red (Goran Višnjić), Leif and Freydís’ father.

“I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that,” creator, showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart said in a statement. “I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes.”

In addition to the news of the series ending, Netflix released a series of first-look photos for Season 3, which you can see below.

Bernard Walsh/Netflix Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson and Florian Munteanu as General Maniakes in “Vikings: Valhalla” Bernard Walsh/Netflix Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson in “Vikings: Valhalla” Bernard Walsh/Netflix Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson in “Vikings: Valhalla” Bernard Walsh/Netflix Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red and Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter in “Vikings: Valhalla” Bernard Walsh/Netflix Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson in “Vikings: Valhalla” Bernard Walsh/Netflix Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter in “Vikings: Valhalla”

In addition to Stuart and Hirst, the series is executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri. “Vikings: Valhalla” comes from MGM Television.

“When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying,” Stuart added. “Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald’s voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.”