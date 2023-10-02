Here’s What’s New on Netflix in October 2023

Plenty of haunted, Halloween and holiday options will crop up on Netflix in the month of October. The harvest doesn’t seem too lean despite the almost five-month writers strike that viewers are sure to feel next year, but at least the WGA and AMPTP have reached a deal, and hopefully, SAG-AFTRA is not too far behind. Luckily, Halloween and fall have a classic canon of films and TV shows that stretches back decades, and some of those staple watches will be available through Netflix throughout the month.
Movies include “Casper,” “Scarface” and the first two “The Amazing Spider-Man” films. New arrivals worth the wait include Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” starring Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet among other heavy hitters, “Fair Play” with Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich and David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Mike Flanagan’s “Fall of the House of Usher” is sure to surprise and delight just like “The Midnight Club” did last fall. Those looking for a lighter watch will enjoy Season 7 of “Big Mouth” featuring special guest Megan Thee Stallion.
So gather ’round, ghouls, ghosts and goblins and find out what fun awaits on Netflix this October 2023:
October 1
- 60 Days In: Season 4
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Beauty
- Backdraft
- Casper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cinderella Man
- Colombiana
- Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Gladiator
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Kung Fu Panda
- Love Actually
- Margot at the Wedding
- Miss Juneteenth
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Role Models
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Amazzing Spider-Man
- The Amazzing Spider-Man 2
- The Firm
- The House Bunny
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- War of the World
October 2
- Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
October 3
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then
October 4
- Beckham
- Keys to the Heart
- Race to the Summit
- Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
October 5
- Everything Now
- Khufiya
- Lupin: Part 3
October 6
- A Deadly Invitation
- Ballerina
- Fair Play
October 7
- Strong Girl Nam-soon
October 9
- After
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law
October 10
- DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1
- Last One Standing: Season 2
October 11
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
- It Follows
- Once Upon a Star
- Pact of Silence
October 12
- Deliver Us from Evil
- The Fall of the Houise of Usher
- GOOD NIGHT WORLD
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2
October 13
- The Conference
- Ijogbon
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
October 15
- Camp Courage
October 16
- Oggy Oggy: Season 3
October 17
- The Devil on Trial
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had
- I Woke Up A Vampire
- Silver Linings Playbook
October 18
- Kaala Paani
October 19
- American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
- Bebefinn: Season 2
- Bodies
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix
- Crashing Eid
- Crypto Boy
- Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
- Neon
October 20
- Big Mouth: Season 7
- Creature
- Disco Inferno
- Doonal
- Elite: Season 7
- Flashback
- Kandasamys: The Baby
- Old Dads
- Survivng Paradise
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris
October 23
- Princess Power: Season 2
October 24
- The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
- Get Gotti
- Minions
- Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone
October 25
- Absolute Beginners
- Burning Betrayal
- Life on Our Planet
- Te UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3
October 26
- PLUTO
October 27
- Pain Hustlers
- Sister Death
- Tore
- Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club
October 28
- Castaway Diva
October 29
- Botched Season 1
October 31
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga
