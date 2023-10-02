Here’s What’s New on Netflix in October 2023

Plenty of haunted, Halloween and holiday options will crop up on Netflix in the month of October. The harvest doesn’t seem too lean despite the almost five-month writers strike that viewers are sure to feel next year, but at least the WGA and AMPTP have reached a deal, and hopefully, SAG-AFTRA is not too far behind. Luckily, Halloween and fall have a classic canon of films and TV shows that stretches back decades, and some of those staple watches will be available through Netflix throughout the month.

Movies include “Casper,” “Scarface” and the first two “The Amazing Spider-Man” films. New arrivals worth the wait include Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” starring Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet among other heavy hitters, “Fair Play” with Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich and David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Mike Flanagan’s “Fall of the House of Usher” is sure to surprise and delight just like “The Midnight Club” did last fall. Those looking for a lighter watch will enjoy Season 7 of “Big Mouth” featuring special guest Megan Thee Stallion.

So gather ’round, ghouls, ghosts and goblins and find out what fun awaits on Netflix this October 2023:

October 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazzing Spider-Man

The Amazzing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the World

October 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then

October 4

Beckham

Keys to the Heart

Race to the Summit

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

October 5

Everything Now

Khufiya

Lupin: Part 3

October 6

A Deadly Invitation

Ballerina

Fair Play

October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon

October 9

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

October 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1

Last One Standing: Season 2

October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

It Follows

Once Upon a Star

Pact of Silence

October 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the Houise of Usher

GOOD NIGHT WORLD

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2

October 13

The Conference

Ijogbon

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

October 15

Camp Courage

October 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3

October 17

The Devil on Trial

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

I Woke Up A Vampire

Silver Linings Playbook

October 18

Kaala Paani

October 19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Crashing Eid

Crypto Boy

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon

October 20

Big Mouth: Season 7

Creature

Disco Inferno

Doonal

Elite: Season 7

Flashback

Kandasamys: The Baby

Old Dads

Survivng Paradise

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

October 23

Princess Power: Season 2

October 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone

October 25

Absolute Beginners

Burning Betrayal

Life on Our Planet

Te UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

October 26

PLUTO

October 27

Pain Hustlers

Sister Death

Tore

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club

October 28

Castaway Diva

October 29

Botched Season 1

October 31