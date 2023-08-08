Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich Try to Mix Love and Work in ‘Fair Play’ Trailer (Video)

Chloe Domont’s “Fair Play” sparked one of the few bidding wars at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and Netflix has dropped the first trailer for all to see. At a festival where even seemingly surefire titles like “Cat Person” went without a buyer, “Fair Play” was snagged f0r $20 million from Netflix. That’s shy of the record $25 million that Apple paid for eventual Best Picture Oscar winner “CODA,” but who’s counting?

The relationship drama/corporate melodrama stars Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”) and Alden Ehrenreich (“Oppenheimer”) as a pair of co-workers secretly dating who come to emotional blows over a coveted promotion. The young lovers struggle with the price of success and the limits of professional ambition as writer/director Domont’s feature debut deconstructs the destructive gender dynamics that can pit partners against each other amid a rapidly transforming world.

With 90% and 7.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, “Fair Play” seems to be the kind of crowd-pleasing (or crowd-jolting) star vehicle that often helped turn promising young performers into A-list draws. On the 40th anniversary of “Risky Business,” we must remember that Tom Cruise became a screen icon thanks to “Top Gun” and movies like “A Few Good Men” and “Cocktail.”

The modern entertainment ecosystem often takes promising talent and plugs them into mega-budget franchise flicks. Ironically, one of Cruise’s few flops in the 1980s was Ridley Scott’s fantastical “Legend.” Ehrenreich has already dealt with this new normal, as he played a young Han Solo in the commercially disastrous “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Offbeat flicks like “Cocaine Bear” and “Hail, Caesar!” serve as a reminder that the current generation needs more than just mega-budget franchise films to reach their potential, and many point to him as a standout in the stacked “Oppenheimer” cast.

“Fair Play,” opening in theaters on September 29 prior to a global Netflix premiere on October 13, also features Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza. The film is produced by Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair for T-Street, Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower. Ram Bergman, Rian Johnson for T-Street and Chloe Domont and Anđelka Vlaisavljević executive produced. The film is produced in partnership with MRC.

Vanity Fair first premiered the trailer.