‘Fair Play’ Sells to Netflix in Massive $20 Million Deal Out of Sundance

Chloe Domont’s “Fair Play,” a Wall Street drama that has premiered at Sundance, sold to Netlfix in a $20 million worldwide rights deal, according to an individual with knowledge of the deal.



“Fair Play” is led by “Solo” star Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor as Luke and Emily, co-workers at a financial firm who are deeply in love and about to be engaged. But their relationship falls apart when Emily gets a promotion at their firm, leading to a change in power dynamics that poisons their personal lives and eventually leads to violence. Eddie Marsan and Rich Sommer also star in the film.

The film sparked a bidding war which included buyers such as Serachlight and Neon.

The film is Domont’s feature film debut after making a name for herself directing shorts and television episodes of “Billions,” “Suits,” and “Ballers.”

The film was produced by MRC and Rian Johnson & Ram Bergman’s T-Street as part of a new production venture to highlight up-and-coming filmmakers. Because of the two studios’ relationship with Netflix—for which Johnson directed the “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion”—it is believed that the streamer had the inside track for acquisition.

The producers are Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClaire from T-Street; Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum from Star Thrower Entertainment. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman from T-Street are the executive producers.

