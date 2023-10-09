Netflix Unveils ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Trailer, Sets 2-Part Premiere (Video)

Netflix revealed a teaser trailer and the release plan for the sixth and final season of “The Crown,” which will launch in two parts.

Part 1, comprised of the first four episodes of Season 6, will release in a batch on Nov. 16, 2023, just before Thanksgiving. Part 2, which consists of six episodes, lands Dec. 14 ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Both drops are timed for binge-viewing with the family.

“The crown is a symbol of permanence,” Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth II says as a montage of Foy’s young queen transfers to Olivia Colman’s middle-aged version plays in the teaser trailer. “It’s something you are, not what you do.”

“Some portion of our natural selves is always lost,” Colman takes over. “We have all made sacrifices. This is not a choice, it is a duty.”

Cut to Imelda Staunton’s eldest version of the late monarch.

“But what about the life I put aside?” Staunton’s voiceover says as she folds her white-gloved hands and steps out onto a balcony. “The woman I put aside?”

“The Crown” Season 6 covers events from 1997 through 2005.

Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) kindle a romance in Part 1 before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. According to the official logline, Part 2 unfolds as “Prince William (Ed McVey) tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen (Staunton) reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate (Meg Bellamy).”

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Jonathan Pryce will reprise the role of Prince Philip, Lesley Manville will return as Princess Margaret and Claudia Harrison will reprise the role of Princess Anne. Bertie Carvel will play Tony Blair, and Salim Daw will portray Mohamed Al Fayed.

In Part 1, Rufus Kampa will play Prince William and Fflyn Edwards will portray Prince Harry.

For Part 2 will see Ed McVey play Prince William and Luther Ford play Prince Harry. Meg Bellamy will portray Kate Middleton. These will be debut roles for all three actors.

Created and written by Peter Morgan, “The Crown” first premiered on Netflix in 2016. The final season — made up of ten episodes total — will conclude sixty hours of television that have told the story of Britain’s most recent royal family, portrayed by breakout stars like Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and more. Executive producers include Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox.