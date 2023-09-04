In its sixth and final season, “The Crown” will depict the marriage of Prince Charles, now known as King Charles III, to Camilla Parker-Bowles, Netflix revealed in a teaser image on Monday.

As part of a group of social media updates about upcoming U.K. originals on the streamer, Netflix shared an image of a wedding program from the 2005 royal wedding, offering a sneak peek into the storyline depicting the real-world nuptials of the royal pair. (The wedding memorably took place eight years after the tragic death of Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana.)

“After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season,” the streamer shared in X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Advancing the story into the 2000s, the sixth season of “The Crown” portrays Prince William’s entry into St. Andrew’s University, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Simultaneously embarking on the university experience is Kate Middleton, hailing from Berkshire. The season will detail their initial encounter on campus and their blossoming romance, effectively culminating in the grand finale of chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The final season of the Netflix series returns later this year with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Luther Ford is Prince Harry.