‘The Crown’ to Bring Back Past Seasons’ Stars for Queen Elizabeth II Tribute Special

“The Crown” will bring back its past stars to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II in the series’ upcoming sixth and final season, which will premiere on Netflix this fall.

Actresses Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, all of whom portrayed Queen Elizabeth II at various points throughout the sweeping drama, will be called back to film special scenes that will make up a tribute for the late queen, according to The Sun newspaper.

In addition to the familiar faces, the Sun also reports that newcomer Viola Prettejohn will portray a younger version of the Queen, when she was still a princess during World War II.

While Staunton, whose casting for Season 6 was previously was known, plays the role of elderly Queen Elizabeth, Foy will reprise her role as the young Queen while Colman plays the monarch in her middle age.

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The final installment of the historical drama centers on the royal love story between Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy), following the pair from when they first met on St. Andrew’s campus through the romance that subsequently followed.

Set in the 2000s, Season 6 will see William beginning his studies at University, set upon having a normal life, when he meets Kate. The series will remain true to real life as several scenes from the upcoming season were filmed at St. Andrews.

In addition to McVey, Bellamy and Staunton, “The Crown” Season 6 will also feature Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel will play Tony Blair, Salim Daw will portray Mohamed Al Fayed while Khalid Abdalla takes on the role of Dodi Fayed.