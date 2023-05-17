‘The Crown’ Season 6 to Premiere This Fall on Netflix

“The Crown” Season 6 has been slated for a fall 2023 release, Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria announced at Netflix’s virtual Upfront presentation Wednesday.

The sixth installment of the historical drama will turn its attention to the royal love story between Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy), chronicling the pair’s fateful meeting on St. Andrew’s campus and the subsequent romance that followed.

As “The Crown” closes out its sweeping timeline of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, Season 6 is set in the 2000s as William begins his time at University determined to have a normal life when he meets Kate, who hails from Berkshire. Scenes from the upcoming season of the drama series remained true to real life with production filming at St. Andrews.

Coming from a theater background The Old Vic and Hammersmith Riverside Studios, McVey will make his professional screen debut alongside Bellamy, who was selected for the role of Kate after submitting an audition tape for a casting call on social media.

In addition to McVey and Bellamy, the final season of “The Crown” is rounded out by cast members Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair while Salim Daw plays Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi Fayed.

“The Crown” is among the upcoming titles Netflix touted during its Upfront presentation, with new anticipated releases including Sofia Vergara-led “Griselda,” Shawn Levy’s “All the Light We Cannot See,” and returning series including “Emily in Paris,” “Black Mirror,” “Lupin,” “Outer Banks,” “Stranger Things,” “You,” “The Night Agent,” “Ginny & Georgia” and “Virgin River,” among others.