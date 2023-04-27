“The Crown” has offered a first look at the new actors inhabiting the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the Emmy-winning Netflix series’ upcoming sixth and final season. 23-year-old Ed McVey takes on the role of Prince William, while newcomer Meg Bellamy plays Kate.

“The Crown” Season 6 moves the story forward into the 2000s as Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. The season will chronicle how the two first met on campus and struck up a romance, while it brings to a close this epic dramatization of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

The series marks McVey’s professional screen debut after theater work at The Old Vic and Hammersmith Riverside Studios. Bellamy won the role of Kate after answering a casting call on social media and submitting an audition tape.

Scenes for “The Crown” Season 6 were filmed at St. Andrews, as can be seen in these new images.

The final season of the Netflix series returns later this year with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Luther Ford is Prince Harry.

Check out the “Crown” Season 6 images of Prince William and Kate below.

Netflix

Netflix