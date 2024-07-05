Peacock Has Highest Concentration of Subscribers Watching New Episodes | Chart

The release of new content is crucial for every SVOD platform. New seasons, episodes and shows help keep audiences engaged and maintain the buzz around a platform. But releasing new content comes with costs, and platforms have different strategies for balancing old and new content.

Some platforms, as the chart below shows, rely heavily on new content. Peacock has over one-third of its total TV catalog demand coming from shows that released new episodes in 2024, followed by Paramount+ with 30%. These figures are impressive, considering these shows make up only 13% of each platform’s TV catalog.

Catalog demand shares by year of release of the last episode (Parrot Analytics)

Specifically, the top shows on Peacock’s catalog are titles with continuously released episodes, like “WWE Monday Night Raw,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” as well as long-running shows like the “Law & Order” franchise.