Streaming Platforms See Decline in Demand for Comedy Genre | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Despite the overall decrease in demand, the genre remains the most in-demand genre on most platforms

Parrot Analytics
Friends cast
"Friends" (Credit: Warner Bros. TV)

If the comedy genre was once the flagship of TV entertainment in the era of linear TV, the situation has changed considerably in recent years. In the age of streaming platforms, while many incorporate comedic elements or blend comedy with other genres, fewer new releases adhere to the traditional definition of a sitcom, like “Friends” or “The Office.”

More striking is the decrease in demand for the genre over two years. Between the first quarters of 2022 and 2024, the comedy genre’s demand share fell from 22% to 17.1%. Over the same period, the number of shows labeled as comedies available on SVOD platforms experienced only a slight decrease from 26.9%

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.