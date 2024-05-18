Disney+, Max and Hulu Bundle Could Double Netflix Content Demand | Charts

Less than 5% of titles are shared across Max, Hulu or Disney+, underscoring the uniqueness of each catalog

Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney have recently announced a groundbreaking deal to launch a bundled streaming platform combining Max, Disney+ and Hulu. This collaboration reflects the two longtime competitors in the TV and movie industry’s most recent attempt to challenge Netflix’s dominance in the streaming business. 

Although no pricing or dates have yet been announced, it’s expected that the new platform will significantly reshape the streaming landscape. According to Parrot Analytics Demand 360, if the bundle had already been launched in April 2024, the total demand for its catalog would be more than twice as high as the demand for Netflix’s catalog. 

Daniel Quinaud

