HBO content accounts for just over 20% of the demand for Max’s TV catalog, per Parrot Analytics data

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in a still from the final season of "Succession." (HBO)

HBO built its reputation by producing some of the most influential and groundbreaking television shows of all time, including “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City” and “Game of Thrones.” These shows became cultural phenomena and established HBO as a hallmark of premium television.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO, has successfully transitioned into the digital age with its streaming service, Max. It serves as the first-run platform for HBO’s renowned legacy series, new releases, and original content created specifically for streaming. HBO network content accounts for approximately 21% of the demand for Max’s TV catalog, with Max originals contributing another 9%.

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

