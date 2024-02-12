HBO built its reputation by producing some of the most influential and groundbreaking television shows of all time, including “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City” and “Game of Thrones.” These shows became cultural phenomena and established HBO as a hallmark of premium television.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO, has successfully transitioned into the digital age with its streaming service, Max. It serves as the first-run platform for HBO’s renowned legacy series, new releases, and original content created specifically for streaming. HBO network content accounts for approximately 21% of the demand for Max’s TV catalog, with Max originals contributing another 9%.