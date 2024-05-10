With Disney+ Bundle, Max Is the First Streamer to Get Out of the ‘Everything for Everyone’ Game | Analysis

Analysts pressed Warner Bros. Discovery executives for more details on the new offering after WBD reported a $966 million Q1 loss

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Disney CEO Bob Iger, WBD CEO David Zaslav, Netflix Logo
Disney CEO Bob Iger, WBD CEO David Zaslav, Netflix Logo (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Warner Bros. Discovery has decided it can’t be all things to all of the consumers that touch its many film, television and streaming brands. So the company is partnering with rival Disney on a streaming bundle to combat the issue bedeviling Hollywood: subscriber churn.

“Churn is just the killer in this business,” Warner CEO David Zaslav said on the earnings call Thursday, when the media and entertainment giant reported yet another quarter dripping with red ink.

WBD missed most Wall Street estimates on Thursday. But analysts shrugged off the poor results, choosing instead to press executives for more clarity on the joint Disney+-Hulu-Max bundle that Disney and Warner announced Wednesday. 

