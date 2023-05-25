Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav has emerged as the biggest fan of the super bundle. Can he get the rest of the industry to buy in?

Can Super Bundles Save Streaming? | Analysis

by | May 25, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has emerged as the concept’s most notable proponent, arguing that joining subscription forces is the best way to fend off consolidation led by Big Tech

The landscape of streaming has transformed over the past year. Legacy media companies that plowed billions into growing direct-to-consumer operations are now facing profitability pressure from Wall Street, restive consumers ready to cycle on and off services for particular shows and continued competition from cash-rich tech players with their own agendas for growing subscription businesses.

This month saw a previous wave of consolidation become real. Warner Bros. Discovery officially rolled out Max, which combines the libraries of HBO Max and Discovery+, on Tuesday. The day before, Paramount revealed that the previously announced integration of Paramount+ and Showtime would take place on June 27. And earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger made a surprise announcement that Hulu and Disney+ would combine into a single app by the end of 2023.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

