Big Tech Earnings

What do Big Tech's earnings mean for streamers? (Christopher Smith/TheWrap, Getty)

Big Tech Reports Surprisingly Strong Earnings – Which Means the Streaming Wars Will Rage On | Analysis

by | May 16, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The technology sector’s relatively healthy earnings means no end to the cash cannon pointed at Hollywood

Tech doom or tech boom? Despite experiencing nearly 200,000 layoffs in 2023, the tech sector is proving surprisingly resilient in the face of a wobbly economy, as recent earnings reports have shown. Apple and Microsoft are jousting for market cap supremacy in the $2 trillion-plus range, and Amazon shares are up 30% so far this year.

That could threaten plans by Hollywood studios to get their streaming operations to profitability, and soon, as cash-rich tech companies continue to pour money into entertainment and gaming to lock in consumer loyalty. There’s no end, in short, to the high-stakes competition among media companies vying for a shrinking pool of available subscription dollars.

Become a member to read more.

Robert Carnevale

Tech Business Reporter at TheWrap | Author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395 | robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Queen Charlotte (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ Rules the Most-Watched Rankings | Charts
A Vice Media office in Los Angeles in 2019.

Vice’s Bankruptcy Filing Was Inevitable – and Still Managed to Surprise | Analysis
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Video Game Set by Amazon
AI vs writers' strike

The Hollywood Writers’ Strike May Actually Be Aiding AI’s Takeover
mike-cavanagh-linda-yaccarino-elon-musk-getty

Linda Yaccarino’s NBCUniversal Exit Leaves Ad Industry in Shock Ahead of Upfronts

To Boldly Stream: How ‘Star Trek’ and Taylor Sheridan Are Lifting Paramount+ | Charts
Searching for the future of search

Google, Generative Search and the Web’s Uncertain Future | PRO Insight
Images from some of the comedies coming to theaters in 2023

Everyone’s a Comedian: Why Hollywood Is Struggling to Bring Comedies Back to Theaters