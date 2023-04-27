Amazon Studios, Prime Video Hit With Layoffs

Amazon Studios and Prime Video have become the latest entertainment giant to fall victim to layoffs. The cuts impact about 100 employees across the business.

“Like many businesses, we have been closely monitoring economic conditions and our organizational needs and have made the decision to adjust resources,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result, a small number of roles will be eliminated on some teams. We will be supporting impacted employees through this transition and thank them for the work they have done on behalf of our customers.”

The spokesperson noted that new roles will be added in areas for future growth.

In addition to Amazon Studios and Prime Video, the tech giant has three other workforce cuts: One in November that impacted its Alexa unit, another in January that impacted 18,000 employees and another in March that impacted 9,000 employees.

Amazon Studios and Prime Video aren’t the only ones facing cuts amid economic uncertainty. Disney, which introduced a plan in February to cut 7,000 jobs and generate $5.5 billion in cost savings, has undergone layoffs this week in various departments, including ABC, Freeform, Disney+, Disney Studios, ESPN and ABC News and FiveThirtyEight.