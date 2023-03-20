Amazon Layoffs Continue With 9,000 Jobs Cut

Amazon will lay off 9,000 more employees in the coming weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.

The memo hinted that jobs would be cut mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising and Twitch.

“Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount,” the memo said. “The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole.”

The cuts in cloud computing, advertising, Twitch and human resourcing units follow a larger round of layoffs in Nov. 2022 that ended in January, impacting over 18,000 employees.

The announcement comes after the conglomerate finished the second phase of its operating plan this month.

“Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago,” the memo. continued “The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible.”

Employees to be let go will receive separation payment, transitional health, insurance benefits and external job placement support.