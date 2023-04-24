Mike Soltys, the vice president of ESPN’s corporate communications division, was laid off Monday after 43 years with the network in Disney’s latest round of job cuts.

The longtime executive was first hired by founder Bill Rasmussen in 1980 as a college intern. After several promotions in the 1980s, he was named director of communications in 1992, directing the day-to-day operation of programming media relations activities. Soltys oversaw ESPN’s comprehensive 25th anniversary publicity campaign in 2004, which received 12 public relations awards, more than any other project in ESPN history. From 2003-2021, Soltys was responsible for strategic planning for publicity for ESPN’s U.S. networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN on ABC, ESPN’s college networks, ESPNEWS and ESPN Radio.

In his current role, Soltys focused on ESPNPR’s content creation—including its social media feeds, its corporate blog ESPNFrontRow and media website ESPNPressRoom—and on publicity and issue management for ESPN’s news operation, including the flagship SportsCenter, ESPN’s industry-leading social media content and all of the company’s college sports coverage and networks. He also managed Connecticut issues, including serving as a registered lobbyist in the state.

Always one with a quick quip, Soltys signed off Monday on Twitter — trademark humor intact.

My final statement as ESPN Spokesperson: “43 Amazing Years. Wow. We wish him well.” https://t.co/qaWi807zBR — Mike Soltys (@espnmikes) April 24, 2023

The layoffs come as part of a plan previously introduced in February by returning Disney CEO Bob Iger to cut 7,000 jobs.

The first wave of layoffs occurred in March, which left their mark across departments, including Disney’s metaverse division (which was shuttered) and Marvel Entertainment (which was folded into Disney and lost CEO Ike Perlmutter, who contends he was fired), and impacted employees of high senior management levels along with lower-level executives.

“As we advance as a core segment of Disney, with operational control and financial responsibility, we must further identify ways to be efficient and nimble. We will continue to focus our workforce on initiatives that are most closely aligned with our critical priorities and emphasize decision-making and responsibility deeper into the organization,” ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro said in a memo to employees. “That said, I do not want to minimize the enormous toll of saying goodbye to dedicated colleagues that have worked tirelessly to strengthen ESPN and deliver for sports fans. The people of ESPN, and their constant resolve to get the job done, to excel and to innovate, have built this place. We will act with compassion, respect for our colleagues, and professionalism as we face these hard circumstances.”

A spokesperson declined to disclose the total number of cuts at ESPN.

The memo notes that employees in the current wave will hear from their leader and HR partner this week, while notifications for a third wave involving employees not in front-facing talent roles will be completed by the start of the summer.

“To those that will be leaving ESPN, I want to thank you for your many contributions and reinforce that the company is here to support you during this challenging transition,” Pitaro concluded. “ESPN has been built on camaraderie, resilience, and a collective passion to serve sports fans. Those values are crucial during tough times. Please continue to be supportive of each other.”

Iger’s proposed layoffs — set with the goal of $5.5 billion in cost savings — come as Disney is one of the many media corporations facing financial difficulties. The costly move to compete with Netflix in the streaming market with Disney+ and the commitment to restoring Disney’s dividend by the end of 2023 have underlined the need to make cuts. Iger said in March that the cuts are “necessary for creating a more effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our business,” adding that Disney expects to deliver $3 billion in savings over the next few years. The company also plans to cut another $2.5 billion in non-content spending, for a total of $5.5 billion.

Read Pitaro’s full memo below:

Dear colleagues,

As Bob Iger previously said, Disney is reducing its workforce by approximately 7,000 jobs as part of a strategic and streamlined realignment. Today I am sharing the difficult news that we are beginning to notify ESPN employees whose positions are impacted.

Employees in this wave will hear from their leader and HR partner this week. We will have another wave of notifications that will be completed by the start of the summer for those that are not in front-facing talent roles.

Sincerely,

Jimmy