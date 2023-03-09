Disney's Bob Iger alongside images from "Moana," "Frozen," "Solo" and "Zootopia"

Can Disney CEO Bob Iger Deliver on a Promise to Juggle Creativity and Costs? | Analysis

by | March 9, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

His initial tenure as chief executive was marked by allowing for outside-the-box blockbusters, but now Wall Street could hem him in

Wall Street treated Bob Iger’s return to Disney like sweet candy and gobbled up shares. Now the sugar rush has worn off.

Iger’s promises to offer up creative freedom while also cutting costs and leaning into IP are already being tested in a wary market that’s watching the box office and other metrics closely. The pressure for financial discipline could prove a tough test for his transitional tenure. 

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Scream VI

‘Scream VI’ Likely to Break Franchise Box Office Record – Even Without Neve Campbell

Ratings: Fox News Viewership Remains Steady Amid Dominion Lawsuit Revelations

Disney and AFI Launch Underrepresented Storytellers Initiative for New Filmmakers (Exclusive)
Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Amazon Rocks Most In-Demand New Shows List With ‘Daisy Jones,’ ‘The Consultant’ | Chart

The Liars of Media: Carlos Watson, Rupert Murdoch and Fox News
Creed-III-Jonathan-Majors-Michael-B-Jordan

Rocky Who? ‘Creed III’ Shows Michael B. Jordan and Amazon-Owned MGM’s Box Office Power

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Bruce Vaughn Returns to Walt Disney Imagineering as CCO