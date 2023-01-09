'The Batman,' 'Jurassic World Dominion,' 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Superheroes Are Finally Losing Their Grasp on Moviegoers – and That’s Good for the Box Office

by | January 9, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

For the first time in years, global ticket sales aren’t dominated by Marvel or DC films and that’s a positive sign for the movie industry

For the first time in years, DC and Marvel superhero movies failed to dominate the annual theatrical marketplace in 2022 as comic book flicks were overshadowed by big-budget franchises like “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion,” which rose to the top of the box office heap instead.  

With $1.5 billion for “Avatar” and $1.49 billion for “Top Gun,” these sequels finally broke the chokehold that superheroes have held on the global box office since 2017, the last time that blockbuster movies unrelated to DC Studios or Marvel led the movie pipeline. 

Scott Mendelson

