Mindy Kaling Confirms She Won’t Be Back for ‘Inside Out 2’

One of the big reveals from last year’s D23 Expo was that Pixar will be returning to the world of Riley and her colorful emotions with “Inside Out 2,” scheduled to come out on June 14, 2024. During the announcement, original “Inside Out” director (and Pixar’s chief creative officer) Pete Docter was joined by Amy Poehler, who voiced Joy.

Noticeably absent were other actors from the original film – Phyllis Smith (who played Sadness), Bill Hader (Fear), Lewis Black (Anger) and Mindy Kaling (Disgust). Rumors persisted that several of the actors weren’t coming back because of salary disputes. Now, TheWrap can confirm that Kaling will not be back.

While speaking to TheWrap about her new HBO Max series “Velma,” Kaling said that she wouldn’t be returning for the follow-up film, this time directed by “Onward” head of story Kelsey Mann and written, once again, by Meg LeFauve.

“I had a great time working on ‘Inside Out’ and am sure ‘Inside Out 2’ will be great. But I’m not working on it,” Kaling said.

She additionally stressed that she is not a part of the movie “right now.” Kaling’s involvement could change depending on whether the story takes a different form (Pixar movies famously go through many iterations before making it to the screen) or, of course, they reach an agreement on compensation.

The original “Inside Out” was released back in 2015. Centering on a young girl named Riley who moves with her family to San Francisco and the emotions that wrestle inside her head. Upon release, it was critically acclaimed and a huge hit, making nearly $900 million worldwide. It also won the Best Animated Feature Oscar, had a short film follow-up directed by “Toy Story 4” filmmaker Josh Cooley and has inspired attractions at Disney theme parks and Disney Cruise ships.

“Inside Out 2,” Poehler teased, was about a teenage version of Riley. Talk about an emotional time!

“Velma” hits HBO Max on Jan. 12 and “Inside Out 2” hits theaters on June 14, 2024.