Demand for ‘1899’ Rose for 2nd Consecutive Week – but Netflix Still Canceled It | Chart

Meanwhile, ”Wednesday“ holds its top spot for most in-demand new shows despite an 11% drop

Demand for “1899” inched up by 3% last week, after the previous week’s 5% increase in demand, , according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. This increase in demand came before the announcement on Jan. 2 that Netflix had canceled the show .

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

After “1899” premiered on Nov. 17, it ranked near the top of our new shows ranking and the fact that it has grown in demand for the past two weeks points to the show’s longevity. The show’s creators were also behind “Dark,” which became one of Netflix’s biggest international hits. These factors make it all the more surprising that Netflix axed the show and left fans sorely disappointed.

Also on Netflix, “Wednesday” continues to hold on to the top spot in our ranking for another week. Demand for the show fell by 11% this week but that’s a much slower decline than last week’s 38% drop. At 43.3 times the average show demand, the “Addams Family” spinoff has a large lead over other new series, but demand for the show doesn’t just look impressive compared to other recent releases. For the first half of December, “Wednesday” was the most in-demand show available to stream on Netflix, beating out even “Stranger Things.”

Peacock revisited the 1999 film “The Best Man” (and its 2013 sequel “The Best Man Holiday”) with an eight-part series, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which released all of its episodes on Dec. 22. The new series made a splash this week — ranking as the eighth most in-demand recently released series and had 16.5 times the average series demand for the week.

This is yet another example of companies turning to existing IP for new material. Peacock has had success with this model before when it rebooted “The Fresh Prince” franchise with “Bel-Air.” However, the success of “The Best Man” may be more interesting for Paramount+ this year, as that streamer has a number of classic movies scheduled to be rebooted as series including “Grease,” “Flashdance” and “Fatal Attraction.” Expect a tidal wave of nostalgia in 2023.

10 most in-demand new shows, Dec. 24-30, 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The final week of data from 2022 saw a surge in demand across recent anime series. Three anime series from three different Japanese networks all saw double-digit demand increases this week. New to the top 10 chart this week is “Bocchi the Rock!” from Tokyo MX. It’s a bit of a late bloomer having premiered Oct. 9, but the show reached a new demand peak following its season finale on Dec. 25. Demand for “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury” was up by 18% this week and “Chainsaw Man” was the highest ranked of these series with 28.8 times the average demand.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.