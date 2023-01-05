1899 Canceled

"1899" comes from the same creators of "Dark."

Demand for ‘1899’ Rose for 2nd Consecutive Week – but Netflix Still Canceled It | Chart

by | January 5, 2023 @ 3:11 PM

Meanwhile, ”Wednesday“ holds its top spot for most in-demand new shows despite an 11% drop

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Demand for “1899” inched up by 3% last week, after the previous week’s 5% increase in demand, , according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. This increase in demand came before the announcement on Jan. 2 that Netflix had canceled the show.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football during Damar Hamlin injury

‘Monday Night Football’ Game With Damar Hamlin’s Injury Is Most-Watched Across ESPN Platforms
avatar-the-way-of-water-cliff-curtis-kate-winslet

‘Avatar 2’ Faces Its Next Challenge in Race to $2 Billion: the Post-Holiday Box Office
Kids media 2023

The ‘Sensical’ 7: Predictions for Kids’ Media in 2023 | PRO Insight
Animation 2022 Split

The 10 Best Animated Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them

From Artificial Intelligence to Profitability: 5 New Rules for Streamers in 2023 | Charts
"Wednesday" (Netflix)

‘Wednesday’ Takes the Crown From ‘Stranger Things’ for Netflix’s Most In-Demand Show | Chart
streaming predictions 2023

5 Things to Expect From Streaming in 2023 | PRO Insight
Kaleidoscope-rufus-sewell-tati-gabrielle

‘Kaleidoscope’ Ending Explained: Who Killed [Spoiler]?
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

How Guillermo del Toro Sold Netflix on a Twisted Version of ‘Pinocchio’
"1899" Premiere In Berlin

‘1899’ Fans Blast Netflix Over Cancellation: ‘Why Are You Doing This to Us?’
samuel-arnold-emily-in-paris-julien

‘Emily in Paris’ Star Samuel Arnold on Julien’s Secret and What He Hopes to See in Season 4