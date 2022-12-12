Netflix 1899

From Left, Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham and Andreas Pietschmann on "1899." (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘1899’ Is Reigniting Demand for German Series – 2 Years After ‘Dark’ Ended | Charts

by | December 12, 2022 @ 5:54 PM

Demand for shows from Germany has stagnated since the series finale of the streamer’s first German-language show in 2020

Netflix’s “1899” is behind a new record-high demand for German content around the globe in November, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

It has been about two years since Netflix’s first German-language original series, “Dark,” helped drive higher demand for German content around the world. By the time the third and final season of the show premiered at the end of June 2020, total global demand for shows from Germany was more than three times what it had been in January 2019. However, in the two years since the finale of “Dark,” global demand for German content has largely stagnated without seeing the clear gains of previous years. A recent upward trend could signal that demand for German content around the world is making gains again.  

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

My Hero Academia Heroes Rising

‘My Hero Academia’ Movie in the Works from Netflix and Legendary
Shubham Goel (Courtesy of Netflix)

‘The Circle’ Season 5: Fan-Favorite Shubham Goel Returns as Surprise Player in First Trailer for Netflix Reality Show (Video)
dahmer-white-lotus

HBO Max and Netflix Tie With the Most Golden Globe TV Nominations – With 1 Key Difference
Avatar The Way Of Water Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore

‘Avatar’ Could Become the Next Multibillion-Dollar Franchise – or the Next ‘Fantastic Beasts’
harry-and-meghan

‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: Netflix Docuseries Offers Nothing New for Royal Superfans
oogle loses chatgpt race

Why Google Ceded the Race to Debuting a Superior Chatbot | PRO Insight
tanya-giles-office-with-a-view

Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer Says Theatrical Windows Have Benefited the Streaming Service
disney+ ad tier

How Disney+’s Ad Tier Can Pull the Company Out of a Fiscal Slump | Analysis
sylvester stallone tulsa king

Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ Breaks Through a Netflix Wall on Most-Watched Programs List | Charts
star-trek-2009-chris-pine-zachary-quinto

The 55 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
Matilda the Musical

‘Matilda the Musical’ Film Review: The Kids Are Revolting, in the Best Way