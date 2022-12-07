Wednesday-Addams-dance

Jenna Ortega on "Wednesday." (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Dances to No. 1 Debut on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | December 7, 2022 @ 4:45 PM

Meanwhile, Disney+’s ”Andor“ continues to hold the second-place spot after its season finale

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Wednesday” has delivered for Netflix this week. In the show’s first full week of demand since premiering on Nov. 23, it had 41.7 times the average series demand, making it the most in-demand new series released recently — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

christian-bale-the-pale-blue-eye

‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
disney universal animation

How Disney Animation Lost the Box Office Crown to Universal for 3 Straight Years – With No Turnaround in Sight | Chart
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads List of Most In-Demand Players in the FIFA World Cup | Charts
Ted Sarandos Netflix

Netflix Has ‘Not Seen a Profit Path’ in ‘Renting Big Sports,’ Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Says
Descendant

How ‘Descendant’ Searched for a Slave Ship and a Community’s History

‘Wednesday’ Enters Netflix’s Most Popular English TV List in Third Place, Replacing ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2
black panther: wakanda forever

Fall Box Office Was Even Worse Than 2021 Despite ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ | Chart
the-walking-dead-series-finale-michonne

Why It Was Time to End ‘The Walking Dead’ – But the Spinoffs Aren’t Doomed | Charts
Golden Globes 2023 HFPA

Golden Globes Falls Short of 300 Voter Goal by 101, Expels Reformist Member Frank Rousseau for Falsifying Stories (Exclusive)
DAHMER netflix ryan murphy

‘Dahmer’ Becomes Third Netflix Series to Surpass 1 Billion Viewing Hours
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts