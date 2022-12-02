Elizabeth Debicki The Crown Season 5

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana on "The Crown" Season 5. (Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

Is Lack of Star Power on ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Tanking Demand for the Show? | Charts

by | December 2, 2022 @ 7:45 PM

Waning interest in this season of the Netflix series compared to previous seasons may come down to casting

There has been increased interest in Netflix’s “The Crown” this year given the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. From January-October, “The Crown” had 26.7 times the average series demand globally, with a notable spike in interest in September (peaking at 59 times the average series demand). 

Compare this to January-October 2020, before season 4 premiered on Nov. 15, 2020, when the show averaged 25 times the average series demand around the world.    

