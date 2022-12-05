the-walking-dead-series-finale-michonne

AMC

Why It Was Time to End ‘The Walking Dead’ – But the Spinoffs Aren’t Doomed | Charts

by | December 5, 2022 @ 5:57 PM

Just because interest was waning in the original AMC series doesn’t mean the rest of the ”TWD“ universe won’t find an audience

The Walking Dead” has become a flagship series for AMC and one of the most successful shows on TV.  With a global appeal and a back catalog of 10 previous seasons, the show has also helped fuel streaming platforms around the world who have licensed the rights to the show. However, demand for the 11th and final season failed to reach the highs of other recent seasons, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

AMC’s decision to wrap up the show after eleven seasons and focus on developing the franchise through spinoffs looks like a savvy move.

