netflix 1899

The new mystery series "1899" hails from the makers of "Dark." (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘1899’ Lands at No. 2 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | November 30, 2022 @ 3:35 PM

Disney+’s ”Andor“ holds on the No. 1 spot on this week’s ranking

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

In its first full week of data since premiering Nov. 17 on Netflix, “1899” has definitely caught audiences’ attention. The German series vaulted into second place in our weekly ranking of most in-demand recent releases with 35.1 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

