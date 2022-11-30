Netflix’s ‘1899’ Lands at No. 2 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

Disney+’s ”Andor“ holds on the No. 1 spot on this week’s ranking

In its first full week of data since premiering Nov. 17 on Netflix, “ 1899 ” has definitely caught audiences’ attention. The German series vaulted into second place in our weekly ranking of most in-demand recent releases with 35.1 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

In fact, “1899” was able to knock HBO’s “House of the Dragon” out of second place this week. Even though the “Game of Thrones” spinoff ended a month ago, it was a major phenomenon that still commands a significant amount of audience attention (32.1 times the average series demand). The fact that “1899” was able to surpass it is a testament to this show’s potential to be a new hit from Netflix.

“Andor” held onto the top spot this week with 39.3 times the average series demand. This is up 4% from its demand last week and includes Nov. 24, when “Andor” reached an all-time high level of demand (45.2 times the average series). The show’s first season had 12 episodes and concluded on Nov. 23. While demand for “Andor” has largely lagged behind other live-action “Star Wars” series from Disney+, a second and final season, scheduled for release next year, will have a chance to build on the foundation laid by the first season.

The latest crime drama from Paramount+, “Tulsa King,” broke into the top 10 recent premieres this week with 24.9 times the average series demand. It premiered on Nov. 13 and saw its demand jump by nearly 40% this week compared to last week, as audiences discovered the latest show from Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan’s work has proven to be very successful for Paramount+. Two of his other shows for the platform, “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” have previously featured in our ranking of top premieres.

10 most in-demand new shows, Nov. 19-25, 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

‘Tis the season for capitalizing on the holiday spirit and Disney+ is leading the charge with “The Santa Clauses.” The Christmas comedy miniseries is a followup to the “Santa Clause” film series with Tim Allen reprising his role last seen in “The Santa Clause 3” in 2006. After premiering on Nov. 16, the show had 20.8 times the average series demand this week.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.