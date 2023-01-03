Fans of the German series “1899,” which Netflix opted not to renew for a second season on Monday, are blasting the streamer for its cancellation, which is merely the latest in a string of axings.

“Oh #Netflix say it ain’t so! Why are you doing this to us?? What a farce,” wrote @Atreya300.

Another fan pointed was puzzled because initial ratings for “1899” were so promising. The series from “Dark” co-creators” Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese debuted in second place in November.

“1899 getting cancelled after literally being at the top of Netflix’s daily charts for weeks after release and then only dropping to two because of ‘Wednesday’ which they ALSO haven’t renewed yet doesn’t make any sense to me,” wrote @paulswhtn.

Another fan also lamented the previous cancellations of rookie Netflix series “Warrior Nun,” and “First Kill,” just two of several shows the streamer pulled the plug on in 2022.

“Netflix cancelling 1899, first kill, warrior nun and many others despite being the most popular series at their time of release,” @getwellshome tweeted, sharing an out-of-context clip of Timothée Chalamet saying, “It think it’s tough to be alive now. Societal collapse is in the air.”

Others were upset that these shows were canceled when a critically panned series like “Emily in Paris” is still on Netflix.

Oh #Netflix say it ain't so! Why are you doing this to us??



Next you'll be telling us you've made a deal with the Duffer Brothers not to resurrect Eddie in Stranger Things.



What a farce. https://t.co/XFrf8E1rJo — Atreya300 🇬🇧 (@Atreya300) January 3, 2023

1899 getting cancelled after literally being at the top of Netflix’s daily charts for weeks after release and then only dropping to two because of Wednesday which they ALSO haven’t renewed yet doesn’t make any sense to me pic.twitter.com/7qOs3KBHAX — paul (@paulswhtn) January 2, 2023

all these excellent shows including 1899 cancelled meanwhile emily's still running around paris pic.twitter.com/SzYvi2juMQ — sim (@ARCANEMILIA) January 2, 2023

1899 WONT BE RENEWED THEY HAD PLANS FOR S2 AND S3 IM CRYING NO WAY I CANT BYE pic.twitter.com/TK2tdAAeU0 — ana 🜃 (@anadalau) January 2, 2023

netflix cancelled 1899 i already hate this year pic.twitter.com/YTgslpuISv — footnotes (@danoenthusiast) January 2, 2023

On Monday, Odar and Friese released this joint statement: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with ‘Dark.’ But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”