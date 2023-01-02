‘1899’ Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

The German Netflix series “1899” has been canceled after one season, series-co-creator Baran bo Odar confirmed on Instagram Monday in a message co-signed by co-creator Jantje Freise.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed,” Odar wrote. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with ‘Dark.’ But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure,” he added, “We love you. Never forget.”

“Dark,” which debuted on Netflix in 2017, was the platform’s first German series, drove demand for more German series, according to Christofer Hamilton, a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics. While “1899” got off to a good start when it launched on Nov. 17: It registered an impressive 31 times the average series demand globally in November.

Demand for the premiere was well ahead of both the first and second season premieres of “Dark” and the premieres of other German series like “Barbarians.”

“1899” was set aboard the steamship Kerberos, which is headed to New York. When it receives a distress signal from missing ship Prometheus, the decision to go aboard to look for survivors has dire consequences.

It starred Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, and Aneurin Barnard.