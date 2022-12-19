Netflix had a big year in 2022, surpassing more than 223 million paid streaming subscribers globally, and there’s plenty on tap in 2023 to be excited about — including new seasons of “You” and “Shadow and Bone.”

However, the streamer also saw its first subscriber loss in over a decade in its second quarter in April, prompting massive budget cuts and the loss of multiple TV projects over the course of this year.

Below is a recap of the major Netflix shows canceled in 2022, from beloved series to shows that hadn’t even aired yet.

Gentefied

Gentefied Season 2.

Netflix’s first cancellation in January 2022 was “Gentefied,” a half-hour dramedy about three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American Dream in Los Angeles that ran for two seasons.

The series starred JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, Joaquin Cosio, Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderon; and added Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux in Season 2.

Cooking with Paris

Cooking With Paris

In the same month, Netflix scrapped “Cooking with Paris.”

Inspired by a 2020 viral video of Paris Hilton making lasagna on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Cooking With Paris” featured the former model and reality show star whipping up items like French toast covered in cornflakes with celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian West.In addition to West, her guests included Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, her mother Kathy Hilton, and her sister Nicky Hilton.

All six episodes of the show’s sole season premiered on the streaming platform in August 2021.

Another Life

"ANOTHER LIFE

In February, actress Katee Sackhoff confirmed that there would be no third season of the space drama “Another Life” on Netflix.

“I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix,” Sackhoff tweeted. “To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards.”

Sackhoff starred as Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut who leads an interstellar mission to track down the source of a massive alien artifact that lands on Earth and make first contact. The series’ cast also included Justin Chatwin and Samuel Anderson.

“Another Life” first premiered on the streaming service in 2019, with season two releasing in October 2021.

Archive 81

Archive 81

“Archive 81” was canceled by Netflix in March after one season. The horror drama first made its debut in January.

The series, which was created by Rebecca Sonnenshine and loosely inspired by the podcast of the same name, starred Mamoudou Athie as video archivist Dan Turner, who takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.

In addition to Athie, the series starred Dina Shihabi and Matt McGorry, and it left viewers on a shocking cliffhanger that Sonnenshine hoped to resolve in a Season 2.

The Baby-Sitters Club

THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

Also in March, the charming family series “The Baby-Sitters Club” was canceled after two seasons.

Based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling novel series of the same name, “The Baby-Sitters Club” gave a modern update to the tale of seven young friends who launch a babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The series starred Sophie Grace as Kristy, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Anais Lee as Jessi and Vivian Watson as Mallory. Xochitl Gomez played Dawn in Season 1, while Kyndra Sanchez played the role in Season 2.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” debuted on Netflix in July 2020 and Season 2 followed in October 2021.

Raising Dion

Raising Dion.

In addition, “Raising Dion” actress Sammi Haney confirmed in a March Instagram post that the show had been canceled by Netflix after two seasons.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!,” Haney wrote at the time.

“Raising Dion” premiered on Netflix in 2019, with Season 2 of the show launching in February 2022.

The series, which starred Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young and Jazmyn Simon, follows a widowed mother who sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.

Bone

“Bone” was canceled in an animation shakeup after Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in over a decade in April. Unlike other shows on this list, “Bone” had not yet aired.

The show, which was an adaption of Jeff Smith’s comic book series of the same name that ran from 1991 to 2004, would have followed the iconic Bone cousins on an adventure through a vast, uncharted desert and into a mysterious valley filled with wonderful and terrifying creatures.

Space Force

Steve Carell in "Space Force"

Netflix also canceled “Space Force” in April after two seasons. The comedy series starred Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Dianna Silvers, Don Lake and Jimmy O. Yang and revolved around the titular government agency trying to find a purpose for their existence.

“Space Force” was co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels (“The Office”), who served as co-showrunner with Norm Hiscock. Daniels and Hiscock executive produced with Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester and Ken Kwapis.

On The Verge

"On The Verge"

In addition, “On the Verge” creator Julie Delpy confirmed in an April 9 Instagram post that the series was canceled by Netflix after one season. In reply to a fan who asked for an update about a second season, Delpy wrote “cancelled but [Netflix] forgot to announce it was cancelled.”

The show, which starred Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones and Alexia Landeau, followed four women who “dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.”

In a separate comment, Delpy said that she was “a little quick in saying that it’s canceled,” clarifying that “other streamers are interested in taking over so it might not be completely dead yet.”

“After all not everybody hates middle-age women stories!,” she added. “I had a great second season in mind. So we’ll see.”

The Midnight Gospel

"The Midnight Gospel"

In June, Duncan Trussell, the co-creator of “The Midnight Gospel”, confirmed in a June 3 tweet that the series had been canceled by Netflix. Trussell was replying to a fan who had asked if there were plans for any more episodes.

“In my mind there’s one more season but the sentient glass “deciding” cube they keep in their catacombs vibrated “No more.” And it’s hard to argue with a cube,” Trussell added. “PS I’m so lucky that the folks at Netflix rolled the dice and let us make such a strange show. They were supremely supportive all the way through and I’ll love them forever for it.”

The show, which debuted on the streaming service in 2020 and starred Trussell, Phil Hendrie and Drew Pinsky, followed a space caster who traverses trippy worlds inside his universe simulator, exploring existential questions about life, death and everything in between.

Pretty Smart

Pretty Smart.

Also in June, the multi-camera comedy “Pretty Smart” was canceled by Netflix after one season.

After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea (Emily Osment) — a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist — is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin), and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant (Gregg Sulkin), a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana (Cinthya Carmon), a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), a social media influencer. But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely found family.

The show, which was created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand, premiered on Netflix in 2021.

Resident Evil

"Resident Evil"

In August, Netflix canceled “Resident Evil” after one season. The eight-episode horror series, based on the game franchise of the same name, premiered on the streamer on July 14.

The Netflix series adaptation’s synopsis is as follows: “Year 2036 — 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

“Resident Evil” was developed and written by Andrew Dabb, who was showrunner on the series. The cast features Ella Balinska as Jade and Adeline Rudolph as Billie, as well as Lance Reddick, Paola Núñez, Turlough Convery, Connor Gossati, Ahad Raza Mir and Pedro de Tavira Egurrola. Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong played young Jade and Billie, respectively.

First Kill

"First Kill" stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook.

Netflix canceled the teen vampire drama “First Kill” in August after its one and only season that launched in June.

“First Kill” follows teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) and teenage vampire hunter Calliope (Imani Lewis) as they both approach important rights of passage, which actually share a name — the first kill — even though they mean different things for each girl.

In the star-crossed plot, Juliette sets her sight on Calliope for her first kill so that she can impress her powerful vampire family. Of course, Calliope comes from a family of reputable monster hunters, and each finds themselves attracted to the other despite the historical conflict rooted in their bloodlines.

Series creator Felicia D. Henderson blamed the cancellation, in part, on poor marketing and a focus on the lesbian romance at the center of the series.

“The art for the initial marketing was beautiful,” Henderson told The Daily Beast. “I think I expected that to be the beginning and that the other equally compelling and important elements of the show – monsters vs. monster hunters, the battle between two powerful matriarchs, etc. – would eventually be promoted, and that didn’t happen.”

Q-Force

Q-Force

Rounding out Netflix’s August cancellations was “Q-Force,” an animated LGBTQ+ comedy which follows Steve Maryweather – AKA Agent Mary – of the American Intelligence Agency, who is shipped off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity after coming out as gay.

Instead, he assembles a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses to form the Q-Force. After a decade of waiting for their first official mission from the AIA, the group takes matters into their own hands, finding and solving their own case on their own terms. The AIA then officially upgrades the Q-Force to active secret agents in the field, with the caveat that they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight guy Agent Buck.

The show, which starred Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes and Laurie Metcalf, debuted on the streaming service in 2021 before being canceled after its first season.

Writer and cast member Matt Rogers first confirmed the news during an appearance on the Attitudes! podcast in May.

“I loved it,” Rogers said of playing “Q-Force‘s” Twink. “It was so fun to be able to bring joy to something.”

“The people that loved it really loved it, and the good news is that it will always be on Netflix,” he added at the time. “It did not get a second season, but it is out there and it exists.”

Grendel

Grendel

In September, TheWrap exclusively reported that Grendel, the live-action series adaption of the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, would not be moving forward at Netflix.

The eight-episode show was announced in September 2021, with “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Katy Keene” alum Abubakr Ali attached to star as the masked vigilante and “Supernatural” showrunner Andrew Dabb serving as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Bad Crimes

Bad Crimes

In October, Netflix quietly canceled the adult animated series “Bad Crimes” in the middle of production. The show was backed by comedy legends Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

“Bad Crimes” hailed from Nicole Silverberg, a veteran of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” and was set to star Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus as a pair of FBI agents who travel across the country solving murders.

Judge and Daniels were executive producing with Dustin Davis under their Bandera Entertainment banner. Erica Hayes (Netflix’s “Big Mouth”) was also executive producing alongside Byer and Lapkus.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Abigail Cowen as Bloom in "Fate: The Winx Saga" Season 2

Showrunner Brian Young announced on Nov. 1 that Netflix had decided not to move forward with Season 3 of “Fate: The Winx Saga.”

The live-action remake of the cartoon “Winx Club” first premiered in January 2021 and its second season dropped in September. The teen fantasy drama followed Bloom, a fledgling fairy with magical fire powers who enrolls in a boarding school of similarly powered teens.

The Imperfects

The Imperfects.

“The Imperfects” was canceled on Nov. 8, just two months after the first season made its debut on the streaming service.

The sci-fi series, which starred Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy and Morgan Taylor, followed three young adults named Abbi, Juan and Tilda, who join forces to find the scientist responsible for an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects.

Partner Track

Partner Track.

Along with “The Imperfects,” Netflix revealed that legal drama “Partner Track” was also not receiving a second season.

Based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel “The Partner Track,” the show followed Ingrid Yun, a motivated young lawyer played by Arden Cho who is climbing the ladder to becoming a partner at a prestigious law firm. During her journey, the show highlights the challenges women of color — specifically Asian American women — face in white, male-dominated industries.

The Midnight Club

"Midnight Club"

On Dec. 1, TheWrap exclusively learned that Netflix opted to not renew “The Midnight Club” for a second season.

The show — which hailed from “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan — followed eight terminally ill teens at Brightcliffe Hospice, who gather together at midnight to bond over spooky tales. As they share ghost stories to escape from the reality of their diagnoses, the group uncovers the building’s own mysterious history and looks for signs of the supernatural from beyond.

The series drew inspiration from Christopher Pike’s “Witch,” “Gimme a Kiss,” “Road to Nowhere,” “The Wicked Heart” and more.

After the cancellation, Flanagan revealed everything that was supposed to happen in Season 2.

Warrior Nun

Warrior Nun.

After two seasons, Netflix canceled “Warrior Nun,” which follows an orphan teen who wakes up in a morgue, discovers she possesses superpowers and is the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

The show, which was created by Simon Barry and starred Alba Baptista, Thekla Reuten and Lorena Andrea, was inspired by the manga series “Warrior Nun Areala.”

“I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team,” Barry tweeted on Dec. 13. “It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

Blockbuster

Netflix

Netflix’s latest cancellation is the comedy series “Blockbuster,” which premiered in November. The show starred Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees at the last remaining Blockbuster video store, and was created by “Superstore” alum Vanessa Ramos. The half-hour comedy was intended to be a long-running series.