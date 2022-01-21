The mystery-horror series “Archive 81” has built up a significant fanbase since first debuting on Netflix on Jan. 14, and one week later stands as the #1 program on the entire streaming service. Which means a significant number of viewers are certainly wondering, will there be an “Archive 81” Season 2?

If showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine has her way, the answer is yes.

Speaking with TheWrap for an interview ahead of the show’s release, Sonnenshine confirmed that “Archive 81” is not an anthology series and the idea would be to continue the stories of Dan (Mamoudou Athie), Melody (Dian Shihabi) and others in a second season. “The idea is that we continue on with these characters into a new season, should we be so lucky to get a second season,” Sonnenshine said. “It wasn’t conceived as a one-season show. I think there are more stories to tell. I think we end on a good cliffhanger that needs to be addressed, and we introduce a lot of characters that surround Dan and Melody that have very rich and interesting lives to explore further. So yeah, we hope to keep going.”

Netflix has not yet officially ordered a second season.

But Sonnenshine and her writers have already been brainstorming ideas for “Archive 81” Season 2. “We would love to do a second season,” Sonnenshine said. “We have been brainstorming. We do have ideas. The writers are really excited to keep telling the story. We love our actors so much, we love the world. So, fingers crossed.”

Netflix

Among the characters whose stories would be continued in Season 2 are the mysterious Virgil Davenport (Martin Donovan), who was last seen being clonked in the head by Mark (Matt McGorry), as well as Melody’s mother. Sonnenshine confirmed there’s more to come from both of these characters, and in fact more story had been planned for them that couldn’t fit into the eight-episode first season.

Another burning question to be answered in a potential second season: Where is Samuel? “I mean, I don’t know, where could he be? I would say stay tuned for Season 2,” is all Sonnenshine would allow.

So as fans finish up the season and get to that shocking cliffhanger, rest assured knowing that “Archive 81” Season 2 is very much something that the writers and showrunners want to tackle. Now all we need is an official greenlight from Netflix.