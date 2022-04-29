Steve Carell’s “Space Force” series will not be back for a third season, a source close to the production confirmed to TheWrap on Friday.

Carell co-created the Netflix comedy with former “The Office” showrunner Greg Daniels, who is working with Netflix on the animated comedies “Bad Crimes” and “Exploding Kittens.”

Season 2 was released on Feb. 18, but failed to crack the Nielsen streaming weekly Top 10, although there were an influx of viewers when the season first dropped: It landed at No. 8 and No. 7 in its two first weeks on the streaming originals Nielsen charts.

While Season 1 held the top spot on Netflix’s Daily Top 10 ranking, Season 2 peaked at fifth place.

The comedy starred Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Dianna Silvers, Don Lake and Jimmy O. Yang and revolved around the titular government agency trying to find a purpose for their existence.

“Space Force” was co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who served as co-showrunner with Norm Hiscock. Daniels and Hiscock executive produced with Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester and Ken Kwapis.

