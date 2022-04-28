Netflix’s companion fan website Tudum — the streaming service’s hub for news about its original content and additional marketing arm — began layoffs on Thursday, less than six months after its launch in early December. It was part of a larger reorganization of the marketing department, which included the promotion of top executives and elimination of several positions.

In total, 25 full-time staffers and contractors were laid off from the company’s global marketing team of over 500 people, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Shelly Gillyard and Jonathan Helfgot, vice presidents of U.S. and Canada series and film marketing, respectively, are being promoted to co-lead the streamer’s North American marketing division, filling the job post previously held by Marian Lee. Last month, Lee was promoted to worldwide chief marketing officer, replacing Bozoma Saint John. Additionally, vice president of global brand and multicultural marketing Lucinda Martinez has left Netflix to found her own multicultural consulting firm.

Tudum, named after the streamer’s signature opening sound, offers news and deep dives tied to Netflix’s series and films, featuring stories about renewals, exclusive interviews and other fan-oriented content. The company notably recruited prominent entertainment journalists from esteemed brands like Condé Nast and Time Inc. to write for the site.

“Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap.

While the cuts were conceived before Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter — which subsequently led to a 24% stock decrease — as part of a restructuring campaign with aims to cut costs and simplify departmental structure, it’s possible that more rearrangements are due to take place.

Find some reactions to the news, from fellow journalists to laid-off workers, below:

