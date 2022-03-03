Netflix Shakeup as Marian Lee Replaces Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer

Netflix has promoted Marian Lee, VP of marketing for its U.S. and Canada divisions, to worldwide chief marketing officer. She replaces Bozoma Saint John, who leaves Netflix after two years with the company.



“I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “She has attracted world class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best.”



“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” Saint John said. “It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”

Lee takes over as chief marketing officer less than a year after joining the company, having been hired this past July after working for eight years at Spotify. She is the third person to take the position at Netflix in as many years, as Saint John had taken the marketing chief position from former BBC studios marketing head Jackie Lee-Joe.



“Marian is a strategic marketer with deep experience not just in entertainment but also more broadly having worked at fashion and media brands,” Sarandos said. “When she joined Netflix last year, she had an immediate impact on the marketing team and has demonstrated that she’s an exceptional leader, who understands how to drive conversations around brands and popular culture.”



Variety first reported the departure and new promotion.