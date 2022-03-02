Pamela Anderson to Release Documentary on Netflix: ‘Not a Victim, but a Survivor’

Pamela Anderson has announced a new documentary about her life and career that will be released on Netflix, promising in an Instagram post to tell “the real story.”



The currently untitled project will be directed by Ryan White (“Ask Dr. Ruth”) and has been in development for several years. According to Netflix, the documentary will be “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”



Netflix says the documentary will also have “exclusive access to Pamela Anderson as well as never-before-seen archive footage and personal journals.”

Anderson announced the documentary with an Instagram picture of a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead that read: “My life // A thousand imperfections // A million misperceptions // wicked, wild and lost // Nothing to live up to // I can only surprise you // Not a victim, but a survivor // & Alive to tell the real story.”



White will produce the film with Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee.